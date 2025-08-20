Two Houston Cougars Could Contend for Comeback Player of The Year
After a disappointing 4-8 season in coach Willie Fritz’s first year at the helm, the Houston Cougars have to be feeling better heading into this season than the last.
The Coogs put together an impressive transfer portal class that almost reworked the way their entire team looks.
Linebacker Corey Platt Jr., who transferred from Tulane ahead of the 2024 season, and Texas A&M transfer quarterback Conner Weigman were both named to the Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List, Houston announced via X.
How Weigman and Platt Can Impact the Coogs
Platt came to the Third Ward after spending three seasons at Tulane, where he recorded 40 career tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. In 2024, Platt was expected to come in and make an immediate impact in the Cougars’ linebacker room before he suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp.
Playing alongside Platt will be fellow Tulane transfer Jesus Machado, who recorded 98 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception in 2023 for the Green Wave. Platt coming back from injury and reviving the Tulane connection will be huge for the defense and provide a chemistry bump for a squad with plenty of fresh faces.
For Weigman, he is getting a second chance at greatness, this time in front of his hometown crowd. After a Texas A&M career that was riddled with injuries, Weigman finds himself healthier than ever and ready to lead his new squad. As an Aggie, he recorded 2,694 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions over the course of three seasons. Weigman will be a step up over last year’s starter Donovan Smith, who recorded just 867 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Heading into 2024, Weigman was seen as a Heisman Trophy candidate. Even though he was no where near close to winning it, he is still a massive addition for Houston. If Platt and Weigman come close to having a Comeback Player of the Year Award-caliber season, Houston will be in pretty good shape this year. Since 2025 will be the first time that both players will be seeing the field in Houston, they both have the potential to turn the program around this season and rewrite the narrative surrounding the Houston Cougars.
The Coogs open their 2025 campaign with a get-right game against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in Week 1, before heading right down the street to take on the Rice Owls in Week 2, a series that Houston has historically dominated.