Utah at Houston football: How to watch, TV channel, predictions

The Cougars are home underdogs vs. the struggling Utes

Ben Sherman

The Houston Cougars are hoping to pick up their second Big 12 win on Saturday when they face the Utah Utes.
Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars (2-5, 1-3) are hoping to get back on track Saturday when they host the Utah Utes in a Big 12 football game.

The Cougars offensive struggles have been well documented. They now have the worst scoring offense in Division I-A college football at just 13.7 points per game. Florida State and Kennesaw State are tied for second-worst at 15.0 ppg.

"I think everybody's frustrated a little bit," Fritz said in his weekly press conference when asked about Houston's offensive struggles. "You've gotta put that on the back burner and be as positive as you possibly can, and work hard. We've all got a part in this. I've got a big part in it. The coaches and the players and everyone involved in the program. There's a lot of things we can get better at."

Houston faces a Utah team that has been equally inept on offense as of late. The Utes come into the game on a three-game losing streak, averaging just 12.0 points in those losses. It has been so bad in Salt Lake City that Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig stepped down on Sunday and was replaced by Mike Bajakian.

"We're playing really good on defense," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. "It's not like we have a team-wide problem going on right now. We just need to get some things generated offensively. ... Ever since Cam [Rising] slid into that Gatorade cart it's been a struggle."

True freshman Isaac Wilson, the younger brother of Denver Broncos backup quarterback Zach Wilson, will be the starting quarterback for Utah on Saturday. He has completed just 54.8 percent of his passes, with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Houston will likely turn to Zeon Chriss at quarterback. Chriss had to leave the Cougars' 42-14 loss to Kansas after just two series because of a hamstring injury. Fritz said he's healthy this week, so expect him back behind center.

Utah at Houston TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds

Who: Utah (4-3, 1-3) at Houston (2-5, 1-3) in a Big 12 football game

When: 4 p.m. MST/7 p.m. ET | Saturday, October 26

Where: TDECU Stadium | Houston, Texas

Live Stream: Stream Utah-Houston live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN+

Our Prediction: Utah 24, Houston 17

Betting Odds: Utah is favored by 4.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook

Live Updates, HighlightsFollow the game on Houston Cougars On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Saturday's matchup

