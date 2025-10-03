What Happened Last Time Between Houston and Texas Tech?
While not one of the biggest rivalries in college football, the feud between the Houston Cougars and Texas Tech Red Raiders has been going strong for more than 70 years now, and looks to have a bright future with both teams in the Big 12.
On that note, Saturday's matchup at TDECU Stadium looks like the biggest in recent memory. Both teams are a perfect 4-0, with the Red Raiders also being the No. 11 team in the latest AP Poll. Add in a prime-time kickoff, and this is a game that not only those in the state of Texas will be watching, but those around the country.
If the Cougars want to earn a statement victory over the Red Raiders, however, they're going to have to overcome their recent history.
Texas Tech Pulled Away From Houston in 2023 Shootout
The last time these two teams played was on Sept. 30, 2023, and marked the Cougars' second conference game in the Big 12. Unfortunately for them, they were no match for the Red Raiders in a 49-28 loss in Lubbock.
The first half of this game was as thrilling a shootout as one could find. All but one first-half possession ended in a score, and it would've been all of them had the Cougars not missed a field goal as time expired.
While it was fairly even throughout the half, the Red Raiders had one clear advantage: special teams. Not only did they score their first touchdown of the game on a 100-yard kickoff return, but they also scored another on a blocked punt. That allowed them to head into the locker room with a 35-28 lead.
The Red Raiders then built on their momentum throughout the second half, and their defense tightened up to pitch a shutout in the final 30 minutes. Their offense slowed down a bit, too, but did more than enough to seal the victory.
Donovan Smith completed 30 of 41 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns for Houston in a losing effort. Sam Brown Jr. led the team with 10 receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown, while Joseph Manjack IV and Dalton Carnes each found the end zone as well.
For Texas Tech, Behren Morton completed 14 of 22 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns. The Red Raiders did much of their damage on the ground, though, as Cam'ron Valdez rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on only six carries while Tahj Brooks rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
The Cougars have lost 11 of the past 12 matchups against the Red Raiders dating back to 1991, with their lone victory coming in a 29-28 thriller in 2009. So, history isn't exactly on their side heading into this game.