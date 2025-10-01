Where Houston's Conner Weigman Ranks Among Power Four QB's
By this point in the college football season, the majority of FBS teams are now over a third of the way into the season. With that mark comes a variety of things, such as updated Heisman odds, CFP playoff predictions, and news about whether select teams are contenders or pretenders in their specific conference.
While many of these predictions and odds are interesting in their own right, few compare to the buzz that's generated when quarterback rankings release for all power four programs. While Houston quarterback Conner Weigman has been nearly perfect through the Cougars' first four games, the Texas A&M transfer remains outside the top 40 quarterbacks in the country.
According to ESPN, Weigman is ranked as the No. 46 quarterback in the country out of 68 qualifying quarterbacks. If that ranking for the Texas A&M transfer seems low to you, then you're correct.
Should the Cougars Quarterback Be Ranked Higher?
Weigman's ranking among the nation's quarterbacks doesn't necessarily come as a shock. With the amount of talent the Big 12 has at the quarterback position, the possibility of being overlooked seems to increase every week. Within the conference alone, there are 10 different names that come up before Weigman's at No. 46.
Beginning this week, Houston will get their chance to take on four of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 as Coach Willie Fritz and his squad look to knock off Behren Morton and the Red Raiders. Later in the year, the Cougars will get to take on Josh Hoover and the TCU Horned Frogs along with Sawyer Robertson and the Baylor Bears.
Quarterback rating, passing yards, rushing yards, and total touchdowns are the metrics used in ESPN's analysis of FBS quarterbacks. While Weigman doesn't lead the pack in any of these categories, there's something to be said about the quarterback's start to the season.
So far this season, Weigman has accumulated a quarterback rating of 58.3, 839 passing yards, 175 rushing yards, and 10 total touchdowns. In Houston's comeback win over Oregon State, Weigman threw for a season-high 270 yards across 36 passing attempts. In the fourth quarter, the junior completed 11 of 16 passes while throwing two touchdown passes to eventually send the game into overtime.
Weigman's game against Oregon State stands out because it's the first game in which the Cougars were forced to be a dominant passing team. In Houston's first three wins, the Cougars averaged over 200 rushing yards with Weigman only throwing 20 to 23 passes per game.
Not only did the Houston quarterback prove that he can lead game-tying or game-winning drives, but he also showed that the Cougar offense can have success when throwing the ball more often. For offensive coordinator Slade Nagle, being able to throw the ball when necessary could be vital in this week's matchup against No. 11 Texas Tech.