What Happened Last Time Between the Houston Cougars and Baylor Bears?
The Houston Cougars and Baylor Bears conclude their regular seasons against one another at McLane Stadium in Waco, TX Saturday morning at 11:00 AM, their 31st meeting on the gridiron against one another.
With Houston out of the College Football Playoff, and a miracle and a half needing to happen for them to be inserted into the Big 12 Championship game, they will simply look to finish the regular season strong and see whoever awaits them in whatever bowl game they make.
Baylor, meanwhile, won't even get a bowl game if they're not victorious at home Saturday morning, currently sitting at a 5-6 season record, 3-5 against Big 12 opponents.
Last Time
The most recent matchup between the Cougars and Bears took place last year at "The Cage," and saw Baylor score a 20-10 win to pull ahead in the all-time rivalry 15-14-1.
The scoring began with Baylor wide receiver Michael Trigg catching a five-yard pass from quarterback Sawyer Robertson in the end zone, but a 41-yard pick-six from Coogs defensive back Jeremiah Wilson kept the game tied at seven points apiece after one quarter.
Baylor would then take the lead back early in the second quarter with a 23-yard connection between Robertson and wideout Ashtyn Hawkins, and a field goal by Isaiah Hankins as the clock hit triple zeroes gave the team a 17-7 lead after 30 minutes of play.
Scoring did not resume until the fourth quarter of play, when Cougars kicker Jack Martin sailed a 24-yard field goal through the uprights, bringing Houston back within one score.
However, after a costly interception by Zeon Chriss, the Bears were put in prime position for another field goal, putting them up by 10 points with a little over four minutes left in the contest.
After Mekhi Mews fumbled the kickoff return right after the field goal, the Coogs were able to force a turnover on downs to keep themselves in the game with a minute left, but another interception by Chriss sealed the team's fate in their rivalry matchup.
The game featured seven turnovers, including three interceptions by both quarterbacks, as well as an aggressive Bears offense that opted to go for it on fourth down four times, converting on three of them.
Wide receiver Stephon Johnson led the Coogs in receiving yards with 54 off of three catches, part of the 239 total yards of offense that Houston put up throughout the day.
Now equipped with a revamped offense, the Cougars will look to make it a 9-3 season when they travel to Waco to take on the Bears Saturday morning at 11:00 AM.