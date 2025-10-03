One Key Statistic Could Make all the Difference for Houston vs. Texas Tech
Throughout the college football season, many programs around the country have established themselves as either offensive or defensive-minded teams. While Texas Tech's defense has gained national attention, the Houston Cougars have a formidable defense of their own with one of the best stop rates in the country.
For those that don't know, a team's "stop rate" boils down to how many times a defense prevents its opponent from scoring. Heading into this weekend, the Cougars land at No.15 in the country in stop rate, preventing their opponents from scoring 76.3% of the time.
To no one's surprise, the Red Raiders come into this weekend's Big 12 matchup with the No. 3-ranked stop rate in the country at 85.7%. Through the first four games, the Cougars have allowed just over 13 points per game while Texas Tech has allowed just over 10 points per game.
How Much Does Stop Rate Effect the Undefeated Matchup?
While stop rate isn't the only metric that matters, it can tell a story about how effective a team is at getting off the field in a timely manner. While limiting the opposing team to a field goal can be positive, keeping them from scoring altogether shows signs of a defense that can force turnovers and keep opposing offenses off the field.
One of the keys to this week's Big 12 matchup will likely be the turnover battle. Conner Weigman has been one of the more efficient quarterbacks in the country with only one interception this season. While Morton has the edge in touchdown passes with 11, the senior has also turned the ball over more often with three interceptions.
One of Houston's standout performers on defense, defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr., recently had one if his best games as a Houston Cougar. Against Oregon State, Allen Jr. had a career-high 13 total tackles as well as a forced fumble. The senior defensive tackle now leads the team in tackles on defense this season with 30.
If Houston is going to continue to their early-season success in the "stop rate" category, Allen Jr.'s ability to penetrate the line of scrimmage could be a defining factor in the Cougar defense getting key stops.
Allen Jr. isn't the only defensive player that will need to have a big game. While the Houston secondary has the depth necessary for a conference matchup like this, the Cougars linebacker core will need to continue to make drive-defining plays.
Corey Platt Jr. and Barndon Mack II headline the unit for Houston with both athletes having two or more sacks on the season. Both Platt Jr. and Mack II have also forced fumbles this season as well. If Houston can win the turnover battle, and in turn the "stop rate" battle, the Cougars could be looking at a successful upset against the No. 11 team in the country.