Texas Tech AD Makes Odd Claim Ahead of Houston Matchup
This weekend, the Big 12 conference is highlighted by the matchup of two undefeated teams in Texas.
The Houston Cougars (4-0) are at home taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-0) on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
All Packed in TDECU Stadium
It was announced on Friday by Houston that the game is now a sellout. This is the first sellout of the season for the Cougars, as it is expected to be arguably their biggest matchup of the season against the No. 11 team in the country.
This is likely to be their highest-attended game since Houston took on Texas back in 2023.
The Cougars are taking full advantage of this momentous game, wearing their iconic Houston blue jerseys that the team puts on against an in-state opponent. Additionally, this is the first home game against Texas Tech since 2016.
Red Raiders AD Makes a Statement
The Houston and Texas Tech rivalry is in full swing, especially since the Cougars moved to the Big 12 three years ago. It has really picked up after two tense basketball games last season with Tech giving Houston their only Big 12 loss before the Cougars went to a packed Lubbock in front of Patrick Mahomes and got their own win.
With both teams 4-0 and the first matchup since 2022, the excitement is at an all-time high. Red Raiders athletic director Kirby Hocutt posted on X Thursday night that they have declared the matchup against Houston their “eighth” home game of the season and have added it to their home sellout streak in the graphic.
Cougars fans will definitely bookmark that post as they hope their team makes a statement win over their state rival. The trash-talking has been going on over the whole week on social media, and this will only elevate that.
Houston fans will be showing up in full force, and the team may end up using that statement from the AD as bulletin board material. Either way, expect fireworks on Saturday night in Houston.
Extra Preparations
Houston athletic director Eddie Nuñez said on the Matt Thomas show on SportsTalk 790 that UH is anticipating having more visiting team fans than the usual amount. Tech does have a pretty sizable fanbase in the Houston area.
Additionally, Houston Athletics is putting out the message for fans to arrive much earlier than normal due to the sellout and expecting congestion. Nuñez admits it will be a “challenging day,” but they’ll make it work.