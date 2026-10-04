What We Learned About Houston's Resilience After Houston vs. UCF

Throughout the first half of this matchup, the Houston Cougars were held scoreless.

However, in the second half, the Cougars scored 27 unanswered points against UCF, winning their first conference game of the year.

Here is what we have learned about Houston's resilience after the game.

Conner Weigman can Win Games with His Legs

Oct 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the UCF Knights at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Conner Weigman was responsible for all three of Houston's touchdowns; however, none of them came from the air. He had all three of them in the second half.

The passing game for Houston was uneven. Weigman completed 18 of 33 passes for 239 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. When the offense needed points, he stepped up and got them on the ground.

Houston head coach Willie Fritz said that Weigman wasn't feeling his best in the game during the post-game press conference.

"He's sick as a dog, but he fought through it and played really well in the second half," Fritz said.

Houston also ran the ball 44 times, totaling 154 rushing yards and three touchdowns. However, questions about Weigman becoming injured could arise.

Weigman has 156 rushing yards this season. If Weigman runs too much, the risk of injury increases.

The Defense can Step Up in a Game

UCF did not score a single point after the six-minute mark of the third quarter. Throughout the game, Houston's defense limited big plays, allowed the Knights to convert five of 17 times on third and fourth down and had an interception by linebacker Latreveon McCutchin to give the Cougars the advantage.

The rush defense was also prominent, allowing 73 total rushing yards while the pass defense allowed 259 yards. The secondary still needs work but it definitely stepped up in this game and showed flashes of becoming an elite position group.

Slow Starts Could be Prominent in Conference Play

The Cougars' comeback win against UCF should not have come in the second half. Houston got shut out in the first and second quarters at TDECU Stadium, going into the locker room down 10-0. It was only a rushing touchdown by Weigman that turned the game around.

This becomes a serious issue when Houston has to go up against No. 18 Oklahoma State on Oct. 17 and No. 12 Utah on Oct. 24. The Cougars also hurt themselves with seven penalties that totaled 60 yards.

Against stronger Big 12 opponents, a 17-point deficit may not be recoverable for Houston. Getting an early lead or even momentum off a touchdown is what the Cougars need in the next game.