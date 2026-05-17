What Wins and What Loses the Game For Houston vs. Southern Next Season

The countdown for what looks to be an exciting 2026 football season for Houston is on, with just under four months until kickoff at TDECU Stadium.

The Cougars begin the season with their non-conference schedule, first on Sept. 7 against Oregon State followed by the second game of the year against Southern at home on Sept. 12.

This will be the first matchup against Southern in just over 13 years, and the first time on Houston's campus in over 18 years. Houston began the non-conference schedule with a perfect 3-0 record last season and have the opportunity to do so this season as well.

Houston will likely be massive favorites against Southern, a rebuilding program out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) who finished with a 2-10 record. That was tied for worst in the SWAC. While the Cougars will probably be ranked to begin the season as well as expectations to be a Big 12 contender, no opponent can be taken lightly. Southern is a new look team in 2026.

There are obviously a lot of reasons why Houston can win the game, but the only way the Cougars can lose it is by themselves. If Houston shoots shoots itself in the foot and makes mistakes, that gives Southern a fighting change. Here's what wins and loses the game for the Cougars.

Disciplined Defense

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) recovers the onside kick during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As long as Houston doesn't give a weak and unknown Southern offense additional chances to move the ball down the field, expect the Cougars offense to lock down the Jaguars unit. Houston was great at being a disciplined defense last season and were also bend but don't break.

The Cougars did well in limiting oppositions to field goals and making them drive the distance of the field. It's honestly all that's needed in this matchup. The talent difference will do the rest. Houston will get those turnover opportunities and will need to cash in. Limiting penalties on defense will go a long way.

Ball Security on Offense

What hurt Houston in winnable games last season were the turnovers that came in bunches. The Cougars didn't really struggle in turnovers for the most part, but just can't allow a Southern offense that is the weaker part of their team a shorter field. Senior quarterback Connor Weigman has been smart with the football and his accuracy has been a big part of that.

Houston should be able to establish a running game, and get some big plays in the air against an inexperienced Southern secondary. If Houston doesn't take care of the ball and also go backwards on the field with flags, the rest should take care of itself. Clean execution should be the name of the game in the second opportunity of the season.