What Wins and What Loses the Game for Houston vs Utah

Houston's chances of winning this game depends on multiple factors that will impact this matchup.

With Utah being a formidable threat, this game will be important for the Cougars to win for a chance at the Big 12 Championship game.

Here is what wins and loses the game for Houston against Utah.

What Wins the Game for Houston

Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Jordan Allen (6) sacks TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston's path to a win against the Utes is to stop their run game. However, it will be no easy feat to do. Utah had the second-highest rushing yards per game in the nation last year. That being said, Houston has a player who could disrupt the run game.

Ole Miss transfer Jaden Yates is an excellent run stopper and provides experience for the Cougars defense. If he excels at stopping Utah's run game, the Cougars have more opportunities to score on offense.

On offense, Houston will have limited opportunities due to Utah's run game. With this, the Cougars have to be able to score quickly with explosive plays and possessions that limit the amount of time they waste.

Another factor that will prove to be in Houston's favor is the turnover battle. Utah will limit the amount of turnovers they commit due to its running game tendency. However, if Houston can force some turnovers, the Cougars will need to be able to score as well.

What Loses the Game for Houston

The most obvious factor that loses the game for Houston is allowing the Utes' run game to thrive. Utah can control the tempo of Houston with its dominant run game and limit the amount of possessions the Cougars get.

Another factor that will lose the game for Houston is the inability to score quickly. Utah is giving Houston limited possessions to score, so if the Cougars can't score consistently at a quick pace, the Utes will easily win the game.

The final factor that breaks Houston is not being disciplined. Houston has to deal with one of the best running games in the nation. However, the Utes quarterback proves to be a threat as well.

Utah's Devon Dampier is a dangerous dual-threat quarterback who will punish defenders who are too impatient or undisciplined. He can pull read options or play-action plays to make defenders slightly hesitate.

Ultimately, this game comes down to Houston's offense having to be explosive and consistent with a quick pace. On defense, the Cougars have to stop the run, force turnovers and be disciplined against Utah.