5 Utah Players Houston Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

Utah has multiple superstars going into the 2026 season that Houston has to watch out for.

From running backs to defensive linemen, five Utah players stand out from the rest that prove to be a threat for the Cougars.

Here are the five Utah players that will have the biggest impact on this game.

Wayshawn Parker, RB

Nov 9, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Wayshawn Parker (21) runs the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Wayshawn Parker is the life source of the dominant running game Utah has. He gained 981 rushing yards and six touchdowns last year.

Parker uses physicality to turn openings to big plays for the Utes. He is essential for Utah to control the game and keep the Cougars' possessions at a minimum. Houston will need to stop his production in order to have more possessions on offense.

2. Devon Dampier, QB

Devion Dampier is another player who is vital for the running game. Last year, he threw for 2,490 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for 835 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is also one of five FBS quarterbacks to have more than 2,400 passing yards and 800 rushing yards.

Dampier is a scrambling quarterback type and proves to be a dangerous dual-threat. He can extend plays, scramble out of the pocket and punish those who commit to the run.

The senior has created the ultimate offense that is perfect for Utah's system. Houston's defense must be patient, disciplined and contain Dampier in the pocket. If Dampier starts creating big plays, Utah becomes a much more difficult opponent to beat.

JC Hart, CB

JC Hart transferred to Utah after spending a year with Auburn and will step up to be one of Utah's defensive pillars.

Hart is new to Utah's defensive scheme but with his athleticism and aggressiveness, he should still be able to provide support in the secondary. He can disrupt routes, challenge receivers and even help in the run game.

Kyri Shoels, WR

After a year with the San Jose State Spartans, Kryi Shoels put up 768 yards and two touchdowns, proving to be the first option for Dampier and showcasing consistency.

Shoels comes into a receiving class that has dropped due to graduates leaving. He brings experience and speed to the room and fits into the Utes' system.

Ethan Day, DL

Transferring out of North Texas, Ethan Day had 53 total tackles and 4.5 sacks. Going into his junior year, he brings experience and his ability to pressure the quarterback. He could become a threat to Houston's quarterback Conner Weigman.

Day could become a superstar for the Utes if he consistently disrupts and puts opposing quarterbacks into a chaotic state.