In order to win the Big 12, having a complete roster is a major step to the goal; however, schedules play a part as well.

For Houston, its schedule compared to the Big 12 contenders is the most favorable.

Here is why Houston's 2026 schedule sets up better than most Big 12 contenders.

Achievable Non-Conference Schedule

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Houston head coach Willie Fritz speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cougars go against Oregon State to start the 2026 season, followed by Southern in week 2 and Georgia Southern in week 4. Although these teams could upset Houston, it is a doable schedule for the Cougars to handle.

Houston has the opportunity to build up its momentum quickly before going up against conference opponents. Getting momentum against some of the best teams in the conference gives Houston confidence and helps develop chemistry within the roster.

Home Games for Important Opponents

Another important reason Houston's schedule is more favorable is that the majority of its important games are at home. The Cougars have to face UCF, Cincinnati and Baylor at TDECU Stadium.

Playing against tough teams at home is the difference between barely finishing games and becoming title contenders. On the road, the Cougars would have to adapt to their environment, not to mention the roar of the crowds that disrupt their cycle.

However, at home, Houston knows its environment and playing in front of the home crowd can help the Cougars during critical times.

Bye Week

Houston's bye week comes right after it plays against Utah. Having a breather against a team like Utah on the road gives the players enough time to recover and prevents them from burning out.

This bye week becomes extremely valuable to the Cougars in order to prepare for the final stretch of the 2026 season. Physical demands, fatigue and mood can be affected by the bye week placement.

For Houston, the bye week allows Houston to top off the season by going up against Cincinnati, Colorado, West Virginia and Baylor.

Overall

Comparing the Cougars' schedule to other Big 12 teams, they definitely have the favorable edge. Houston has the right ratio of tough teams to easier teams to face in order to prevent burnout.

Additionally, the majority of those tough games will be at home; however, Texas Tech and Utah will be on the road, which will give Houston a difficult time. Finally, the bye week sits perfectly for Houston to cap off its season with wins.

The Cougars' run to the Big 12 Championship game is not guaranteed by the schedule, but by how they play. Houston needs to take advantage of it and play the best football it has played in the program.