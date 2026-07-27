Why Houston Running Back Re'Shaun Sanford Is Not Letting His Injuries Define Him

Every college football player goes through adversity. Whether it is a drop in stats, injuries or not getting a second chance, those obstacles can define a player's journey.

However, for running back Re'Shaun Sanford, he is not letting his injuries define his legacy as a Cougar.

Here is why Sanford is pushing past his injuries in order to help the team.

Not Defined By Injuries

Oct 19, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Cougars running back Re'Shaun Sanford II (26) runs the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In 2023, Sanford tore his ACL in his right knee during preseason camp. With an injury that bad, he was unable to play for the 2023 season.

In 2025, Sanford looked ready for the season opener against Stephen F Austin. However, with a week left before the matchup, he suffered a torn ligament in his left knee and missed out on the historic 2025 season, in which Houston went 10-3 and won a bowl game.

In 2026, Sanford is fully healthy and is not letting those injuries slow him down. He has also learned how to be consistent, disciplined and most of all, not let those injuries set him back from failure.

"I only played one year and I had two injuries but I haven't let that stop me one bit," Sanford said to GoCoogs. "I'm just as excited for this season as I have been."

Sanford did play in 2024 and had 444 rushing yards and a touchdown, which is impressive for his first year coming off a torn ACL. Although those injuries only forced him to play one year, Sanford has still learned a lot.

He has learned how to be disciplined and consistent through head coach Willie Fritz's offense. In a balanced system like Houston's, a run game is one fo the most important pieces to the puzzle.

Additionally, Sanford is not alone in the running back roster. Makhi Hughes is coming back into Fritz's system as well as DJ Butler. The trio of running backs is all different when it comes to their play styles. Sanford does not need to lift the position by himself, giving him a less likely chance of getting injured.

In 2026, Sanford is back and not letting those injuries of the past sink him down. As Houston prepares this season to go to the Big 12 Championship Game, Sanford is determined to rewrite his story, which is built on perseverance and determination.

This upcoming season gives Sanford an opportunity to prove to the Big 12 that he still has it despite his setbacks.