Why Stability Could Unlock the Best Season of Conner Weigman's Career

Ever since Conner Weigman stepped into the college football world, his story has been defined by his potential instead of his consistency.

However, last year Weigman was able to find success, all thanks to the stability he received in Houston.

Here is why Weigman's best season could be in this upcoming year because of stability.

Head coach

Nov 15, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz yells towards players as they come back to the sidelines during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Head coach Willie Fritz turned Weigman in the right direction last year and tripled his production from 2024. Weigman's style of play fits right into Fritz's offensive system.

Weigman likes to play slow, analyze the field then make his move at the right time. Fritz emphasizes time management and lets Weigman take his time to strike. Historically, every quarterback that Fritz coached has found success in his system.

With both Weigman and Fritz coming back in 2026, Weigman could exceed 3,500 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. Having a coach like Fritz elevates Weigman to his fullest potential.

Strong Receiving Core

Having receivers that are elite and reliable gives Weigman more stability and gives him a chance to have his best season yet. Seniors Amare Thomas and Trent Walker are his go-to targets and have proven last year that they are capable weapons for the quarterback.

Thomas was able to get 966 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, while Walker had 823 yards. Having both a No. 1 and 2 option gives Weigman more targets to throw to. Outside of these two receivers, Harvey Broussard III, Koby Young and more give Weigman more targets to throw to.

Weigman has his best receiving core in his career going into the 2026 season. These reliable weapons give Weigman the confidence to make more explosive plays without worrying about the outcome.

Confidence

The most important factor that gives Weigman stability is his confidence. When quarterbacks understand their receivers, coaching staff and offensive system, their confidence rises to immeasurable heights.

Last year, Weigman was figuring out the system and getting used to his receivers. Since he now understands everything, Weigman has more confidence than he has ever had.

Weigman now trusts the system, his receivers and his coach more than ever. Those subtle differences translate into higher completion percentages, fewer sacks and more big plays.

Confidence is what separates good quarterbacks from the elite quarterbacks and Weigman has enough confidence to lead the Cougars. This confidence could allow Weigman to lead Houston to the Big 12 Championship and even to the College Football Playoffs.