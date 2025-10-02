Why the Texas Tech Defense Could be Trouble for the Houston Cougars
On Saturday night, No.11 Texas Tech (4-0) and the Houston (4-0) will square off in a battle of undefeated teams in the Big 12. While Coach McGuire and the Red Raiders are coming off a dominant performance against the Utah Utes, the Cougars come into the weekend looking to pull off the impossible after a comeback win over Oregon State.
While the Cougar offense has found success when needed, Coach Willie Fritz and offensive coordinator Slade Nagle could have their hands full against a Red Raider defense that hasn't shown a lot of weakness. Texas Tech's defensive line has caught the attention of many with the highest success rate against the run across FBS defenses.
For an offense that struggled last week to run the football effectively against Oregon State, that statistic doesn't exactly mean good things. The Cougars were held to a season-low 82 rushing yards against the Beavers, with Dean Connors leading the way 53 yards.
A Quick Glance at the Red Raider Defensive Line
A.J. Holmes Jr., Defensive Tackle
Holmes, a member of the Houston football team last season, leads all Texas Tech defensive linemen with 14 total tackles, along with one sack and one pass deflection. Before becoming a Red Raider, Holmes totaled 40 tackles through 12 games while tallying two sacks and seven hits on opposing quarterbacks.
One of the things that the defensive tackle specializes in is forcing quarterbacks to throw the football earlier than intended.
Skyler Gill-Howard, Defensive Tackle
On the other side of Holmes is defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard, a transfer from Northern Illinois with one remaining year of eligibility with the Red Raiders. Gill-Howard has 10 total tackles on the season, including 2.5 tackles for a loss. In Texas Tech's game against Kent State, the senior logged an interception that he then returned for a 55-yard touchdown.
David Bailey, Defensive End
While he's listed as a linebacker by Texas Tech, David Bailey presents a unique threat to the Cougars in passing defense. Bailey, a player who spends a lot of his time on defense as an edge rusher, leads the team in sacks with 3.5 through the team's first four games.
Bailey's explosive nature is significant due to Houston's injuries on the offensive line. If the Cougars struggle to keep the edge rusher out of the backfield early in the game, one can expect the Cougars to direct a large number of offensive plays to the opposite side of the field.
Lee Hunter, Nose Tackle
Lee Hunter rounds out the defensive linemen who are felt the most by opposing offenses. Through four games, the senior has tallied 10 tackles along with 0.5 sacks and a tackle for a loss. Hunter's best game came against Oregon State, where the nose tackle finished with 5 total tackles and was credited with 0.5 tackles for a loss.
Could Saturday's Game be a Low-Scoring Affair?
Admittedly, with how both Houston and Texas Tech's offenses have looked to begin their seasons, a shootout does seem likely. Still, both the Red Raiders and the Cougars have defenses that have been graded inside the top 20 so far this season. Not only that, but both programs have allowed the fewest points per drive across FBS programs.
If Houston can keep Behren Morton and the Tech offense from establishing themselves early, Saturday's game could quickly come down to each team's ability to control the line of scrimmage and time of possession.