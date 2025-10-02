These X Factor Players For Are Critical for Houston vs. Texas Tech
It has been an excellent start for both the Houston Cougars and Texas Tech Red Raiders to start the 2025 college football season. Both teams are undefeated, but only one is ranked. It’s No. 11 Texas Tech.
The Cougars have a chance at defeating their first-ranked opponent of the season to boost a resume that needs a big win to impress the college football committee.
Red Raiders’ fans are super excited about what their team has produced on the field, and these players could have been the X factor against Houston’s squad.
Tanner Koziol, Tight End
Bloomingdale, Illinois, native Tanner Koziol has arguably been one of the best leaders the Cougars have on the team. His voice and presence on the sideline and on the field have brought life to an offense that has been its best in years.
Koziol is coming off the Oregon State trip with seven receptions for 86 yards, which is a season high for him. Two touchdowns and a season-long, 50-yard catch have teams preparing for a talented athlete who is one of the best in the nation. The 6-foot-7 tight end, who weighs 240 pounds, has an excellent frame that creates mismatches against any defender.
Maneuvering through traffic and breaking tackles has been a bright spot for Koziol. He averages 10.2 yards per catch with 234 yards this season. When he doesn't line up to run a route, the fundamentals of blocking have been an asset for his quarterback. The Red Raiders have him circled as the player to stop from having a productive season. Watch out for Koziol in zone coverage when his quarterback needs to get the ball moving efficiently.
Ethan Sanchez, Kicker
Not long ago, kicker Ethan Sanchez had one of the games of his life. He gave all the credit to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and thanked the University of Houston, as well as the City of Houston, for embracing him in the way they have.
In that spectacular showing against Colorado, Sanchez drilled five of his six field goals with an 83.3 field goal percentage. From 30 to 39, Sanchez was 1 of 1, while from 40 to 49, he was 3 of 3. From 50 or longer, Sanchez made one of his two kicks, scoring 15 of the 36 points for Houston that night.
Throughout the season, he drilled nine field goals and was fantastic, going 14 for 14 on extra points, accumulating a total of 41 points. Houston will need him to be automatic from distance because the Texas Tech defense has been dominant in conference games. Expect to see Sanchez with important kicks to make, keeping the game tight.
Conner Weigman, Quarterback
Texas Tech is No. 12 in total defense. That makes it difficult for a quarterback to go by the script, especially against an interstate rival.
Cypress, Texas native, Conner Weigman, is closer to home and looks very comfortable taking snaps. Each game, Weigman has improved his numbers in the pass game, which is hard to do for a quarterback this far into a season.
He’s mentored by offensive coordinator Slade Nagle, who has brought the star out of his shell in ways not many national outlets thought he would. A dual-threat quarterback with great elusiveness in and out of the pocket and tremendous accuracy makes the gifted athlete a problem for defenses.
Weigman’s got a great release and steps into throws with confidence. His weapons have been huge in his development under a new system run by coach Willie Fritz. The speed in the RPO game, along with the footwork to find open windows in tight spaces, has been one of his bright spots. If Weigman can get the offense on the board early, the Red Raiders will struggle to limit the explosiveness and confidence he rides with.