Three Bold Predictions for Houston Football Fall Camp

The highly anticipated 2026 season for the Houston Cougars continues to get closer. Fall camp is now just around the corner, and it will likely be one of the most-followed camps in recent Houston history due to the expectations and talent across this roster.

It will be interesting to see how it all comes together for Houston and who ends up being the true starters on the team. While there will be eyes on the quarterback position with senior Conner Weigman and freshman Keisean Henderson as expected, there are many areas of the roster that could end up being surprises.

Here are three bold predictions for Houston fall camp.

Sep 30, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A general view of a Houston Cougars helmet in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Freshman Shine: Paris Melvin Jr. and Jaivion Martin

Houston freshman three-way athlete Paris Melvin Jr. was already impressive during spring football practices and the spring game, flashing in the secondary and on offense. He's truly a one-of-a-kind player for the Cougars and is their own Travis Hunter in a way. Except Melvin Jr. is capable of playing on special teams as an electric returner.

This would still be a bold prediction for him to take over, especially in his first fall camp handling all three facets of the game. Melvin will show his playmaking on offense while being dangerous in the secondary and in the return game.

The starting tight end is expected to be transfer junior Patrick Overmyer from UTSA, who's already looked impressive. However, freshman Jaivion Martin will stand out at camp and become one of the main tight ends for Houston. Martin was a three-star prospect, but ranked as the best tight end in Texas as a senior at Willis.

Martin was also the No. 6 tight end in the country last season, according to ESPN. He's 6-foot-4 and hauled in 14 receiving touchdowns on 65 receptions, besides over 1000 total yards. Martin can be a true red-zone threat similar to what Tanner Koziol was last season.

Koby Young Will Be a Receiver to Watch Out For

While there's no question about senior Amare Thomas as the No. 1 wide receiver for the Cougars, it will be intriguing to see how the depth chart and order look at receiver. Senior transfer Trent Walker is expected to be a huge piece to the puzzle, as is sophomore transfer from Florida, Muizz Tounkara, who made some plays in spring ball.

Sophomore Koby Young will make his presence felt and be one of the top receivers at camp. He already was a big play wide receiver as a redshirt freshman with 12 receptions for 191 yards. That was almost 16 yards per catch.

Young had a connection with Weigman from last season and has impressive speed having competed in track and field in high school at Holy Cross in Louisiana. He was a former four-star prospect and was the No. 11 receiver in the state according to Rivals.

Linebacker Room Will Impress

Houston's secondary looks to possibly be the strongest group on the defense with experienced returners, but the linebackers will be great in camp and be the group to really watch out for. Both senior Brandon Mack II and Latreveon McCutchin were playmakers last season, while Houston added senior Jaden Yates from Ole Miss and junior Miller Malone from Western Kentucky.

Sione Fotu returns as a senior and made 53 total tackles last season. These five players could make for a strong linebacking core for Houston each one has different skills to complement one another.