Willie Fritz Praises Shawn Bell's Leadership After Coaching Promotion

On Dec. 24, the Houston Cougars announced that Shawn Bell, who had been the passing game coordinator for Willie Fritz the last two seasons, had been promoted to assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach.

Bell has tutored quarterbacks Conner Weigman and Zeon Chriss-Gremillion during his time with the Cougars. Last season, the former passing game coordinator helped the Cougars earn upset wins over No. 17 Kansas State and TCU.

Bell's promotion to assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach is the latest move in a series of coaching changes Fritz and the Cougars have made following the regular season. Earlier this week, the head coach had nothing but good things to say about both Bell's coaching ability and character.

Fritz on Bell's Promotion

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Houston head coach Willie Fritz speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Earlier this week,

Chris Baldwin of PaperCityMag caught up with the Cougars' head coach to discuss Bell's promotion. As usual, Fritz had nothing but good things to say about one of the coaches on his staff.

"He does a great job recruiting," Fritz said. "He does a great job in his room. I sit in quarterback meetings probably more than anybody else, so I can get up to speed with what we're doing. The kids really like him, and he doesn't have any drama. Some coaches have drama; I don't have to put out any fires in his room. I think as a head coach, that's what you're looking for. I think he's got a lot of head coaching qualities."

Fritz's praise for his new assistant head coach speaks volumes about the culture development in Houston. Not only are the Cougars now recruiting at a higher level, but the coaching staff that Fritz has put together appears to be only getting better.

A Head Coach in the Making

Nov 27, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback coach Shawn Bell (center) stands with quarterback Blake Shapen (12) and quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) after the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The now assistant head coach at Houston started his coaching career in 2007 as the wide receivers at Stony Point High School and in 2008 worked under his father, Mark Bell, at China Spring High School.

Before his first job at the collegiate level, Bell served as the head coach at high schools such as Cedar Ridge (2016), Mangolia West (2010-2015), and Clifton (2009). He earned District Coach of the Year honors at Cedar Ridge after leading the Raiders to an 11-1 record and the school's first district championship.

Bell, the former Baylor quarterback, returned to his alma mater after coaching at the high school level for over 10 years. He began his collegiate coaching career with the Bears in 2017 as an analyst within the program and was eventually promoted to the offensive line coach in 2018. Bell became the tight ends coach under Dave Aranda in 2020, and became the quarterbacks coach in 2021.

At Baylor, Bell had a significant impact on the quarterback room, mentoring pass throwers like Gerry Bohanon and Blake Shapen. Under Bell's guidance, Shapen became one of Baylor's top quarterbacks, ranking in the program's career top 10 in passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage.

