Houston Cougars Hire New Assistant Head Coach

No. 21 Houston Cougars football is currently preparing for the Texas Bowl this Saturday against LSU after an incredible turnaround regular season with a 9-3 record. Head coach Willie Fritz and his coaching staff have done a tremendous job, and that has been noticed nationally.

With all of this attention, a couple of Houston football coaches are moving on and taking new jobs elsewhere. Former Cougars wide receiver coach/assistant head coach Derrick Sherman is taking the same position at Iowa State. That promoted Brian Bell to be the new wide receivers coach after two seasons as an offensive assistant.

Additionally, safeties coach Josh Christian-Young has taken the same job at Kentucky but will remain with Houston through the Texas Bowl. Houston has already lined up the replacement for him.

The New Assistant Head Coach

New Assistant Head Coach. Still coaching the QBs.



Congrats on the promotion Coach Bell.

Quarterbacks coach Shawn Bell was promoted to assistant head coach on Wednesday while retaining his original position as well. As the passing game coordinator for the Cougars since 2024, Bell worked with junior quarterback Connor Weigman and unlocked his game to become the only FBS quarterback with at least 30 touchdowns and 10 rushing scores.

Bell started his coaching career at the high school level before being the head coach at Magnolia West High School from 2010-15. A former Baylor quarterback who owned 28 school records at the end of his collegiate career, returned to the Bears in 2017 as an analyst before eventually being named the quarterbacks coach from 2021-23.

The New Secondary Guru

Nov 23, 2013; Denton, TX, USA; North Texas Mean Green defensive back Marcus Trice (8) fires up the crowd during the game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Apogee Stadium. The Roadrunners defeated the Mean Green 21-13. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Fritz announced on Tuesday after practice that Marcus Trice will be the new secondary coach at Houston and replace Christian-Young. Trice has been the secondary coach and defensive recruiting coordinator at Stephen F. Austin the past two seasons.

As the secondary coach, Trice will work closely with cornerbacks coach PJ Hall. A former team captain and Conference USA 1st Team All-Conference Defensive Back during his two seasons playing at North Texas back in 2011-2013, Trice brings personal experience at the position.

He was the 20th-ranked cornerback in his high school class and played one season at Oklahoma before transferring to the Mean Green. Trice was even signed by the Chicago Bears after he participated in their rookie minicamp.

The now 35-year-old spent one year at Missouri in 2017 as a graduate assistant before coaching at the high school level for four seasons from 2018-2021. This included two years as a co-defensive coordinator, secondary coach, and special teams coordinator at Lovejoy ISD.

Trice was also a great special teams player during his collegiate career, garnering the Co-Special Teams Player of the Year for C-USA at North Texas. Trice will join the coaching staff of a defense under coordinator Austin Armstrong that has maintained its level of play the past two seasons as one of the better defenses in the country.

Houston played SFA in the season opener this year, and although the Cougars won 27-0, Weigman only threw for 159 yards against Trice’s secondary. The Lumberjacks were one of the best defenses in the Southland Conference this season and ranked second in FCS total defense, along with being among the leaders with 20 turnovers.

Trice will work with some talented names in Houston’s secondary, such as sophomore cornerback Will James and junior safety Kentrell Webb.