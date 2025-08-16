Willie Fritz Radio Show Set for Another Season with Houston Football
After a successful launch last year, the Willie Fritz Radio Show will return for a second season, the school announced, giving Houston Cougars' football fans a chance to hear directly from the Cougars’ head coach
The season debut of the show will be held at Little Woodrow’s EaDo location beginning on Aug. 25.
Along with Coach Fritz, Houston fans will be able to hear from student-athletes throughout the season. Whether it’s breaking down the previous football game or hearing the teams' behind-the-scenes weekly preparation, fans will want to get to Little Woodrow’s as many times as they can by the end of the season. For those who can’t make it in person, the show will also be broadcast live on KPRC AM 950.
Fans who tuned in or attended last season know that the Willie Fritz Radio Show isn’t just an hour of football talk. It’s a weekly event where fans of the Cougars can come hear from the leaders of the Houston football team, get a closer look at the players out of uniform, and hear insights about the game you won’t get anywhere else. The show is part game analysis, part storytelling, and all about connecting with the community that supports the Cougars.
Where Cougar Football Meets Happy Hour
Little Woodrow’s, an icehouse with over 25 locations, is the perfect host for fans to discuss all things Houston. It has a patio-style setting, an elite TV setup for whatever game you’re watching, and daily food and drink specials you can't find anywhere else.
Willie Fritz Radio Show Schedule
- Stephen F. Austin – Monday, Aug. 25 (EaDo)
- @ Rice – Tuesday, Sept. 2 (Shepherd)
- Colorado – Wednesday, Sept. 10 (EaDo)
- @ Oregon State – Wednesday, Sept. 24 (EaDo)
- Texas Tech – Thursday, Oct. 2 (EaDo)
- @ Oklahoma State – Thursday, Oct. 9 (EaDo)
- Arizona – Thursday, Oct. 16 (EaDo)
- @ Arizona State – Thursday, Oct. 23 (EaDo)
- West Virginia – Thursday, Oct. 30 (EaDo)
- @ UCF – Wednesday, Nov. 5 (EaDo)
- TCU – Thursday, Nov. 20 (EaDo)
- @ Baylor – No Radio Show
Due to Houston’s schedule and traveling demands, the radio show will mostly occur on Wednesdays and Thursdays, with a couple of select shows on Monday and Tuesday near the beginning of the season.
Fans will note that in Week 2 against Rice, the radio show will move to the Little Woodrow’s Shepherd location but will otherwise be at the EaDo location for the rest of the season.