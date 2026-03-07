Conner Weigman Ranks in Ironic Spot Amongst QBs in the State of Texas

Spring ball is quickly approaching, and that means a bigger dive into what each player can bring to the 2026 football season.

In the quarterback department, a recent list of 10 players in Mike Craven’s top 10 was posted earlier in the week, and on that list was a quarterback who plays for the Houston Cougars. His name?

Conner Weigman.

Who was he ahead of? Six different quarterbacks. And even ahead of one he used to play with. It was Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, who replaced Weigman a few seasons ago when both were playing in Aggieland.

Is the list a fair one that gives the Cypress, Texas, native the benefit of the doubt? He only trailed Texas QB Arch Manning, SMU QB Kevin Jennings, and Texas Tech QB Brenden Sorsby and those aren’t bad names to be behind, considering what they have proven, but there has been plenty that the guy under center for the Cougars has shown, and his work proves it.

Weigman Overview

Ranking the 10 best CFB players at each position heading into spring ball.



QBs would probably be better suited in tier rankings but I gave it a go.



Reasoning in the link: https://t.co/8BNRsLy3cn pic.twitter.com/bqRQv2NoTF — Mike Craven (@CravenMike) March 3, 2026

There have been quite a few reasons Weigman deserves to be higher on this list, and his resume is one of them.

To start his career, he played at Texas A&M University, where he was a redshirt freshman and saw limited playing time under former head coach Jumbo Fisher. While he played for him, he collected several reps under center in 2022, even though he wasn't expected to.

During that time span, he posted 73 completions for 896 yards with eight touchdowns off 132 pass attempts. His longest that season was 45 yards and could’ve been a lot longer, but it wasn’t due to where he was listed on the depth chart.

Following that season, he improved his numbers slightly before getting injured. In the games he took snaps, he was accurate and showed his mobility, but he had his ups and downs, too. He completed more passes in the 2023 season as he racked up 979 yards off 82 completions with only two interceptions.

After the third year with the Aggies saw him get replaced as the starter in the LSU game, there were decisions to be made and it turned out to be in the best interest of his collegiate career, going to Houston the next season where he worked under offensive coordinator Slade Nagle and head coach Willie Fritz and led the program to a win in the Texas Bowl where he was the MVP.

That first season under Fritz and Co. saw him record his best numbers ever. As a passer, he completed 65.2 percent of his passes with 2,705 all season to go along with his 25 touchdowns, a career-best.

What’s even better for the 6-foot-3 QB is that he has one season left with the Cougars to show what he can do in a competitive league that some of the other players aren’t in.

Whether the list is right or wrong is debatable, but Weigman is deserving of being on that list for the work he has done with new teammates and a new program, which isn’t always easy.