How to watch Houston softball’s upcoming weekend: TV, live stream
Houston hopes this softball weekend goes just as good as it did last weekend.
Then, the Cougars won all five of their games at home as part of the Easton Classic. All five victories were come-from-behind efforts.
This weekend, Houston will have the Easton Classic II, right back at Cougar Softball Stadium. In the next three days, the Cougars will face Pitt, Nevada and UIW.
Houston will play both Pitt and Nevada Friday and Saturday, and then will take on UIW on Sunday afternoon. All five games will be televised on ESPN+.
The Cougars’ 5-0 start last weekend is their best start since 2012. They also set three team records with most runs (51), most hits (50) and most walks (38) in the first five ballgames, with two wins each against New Mexico and Louisiana-Monroe and the other win coming against St. John’s.
Houston also had several individual standouts over the opening weekend. True freshman Brooke Wells hit .563 with two home runs and eight RBIs along with a slugging percentage of exactly 1.000.
Sophomore infielder Makenna Mitchell drove in 12 runs, sophomore outfielder Jordee Wilkins batted .500 and had eight hits with nine runs scored, and freshman pitcher Maddie Hartley picked up two wins while crafting a 2.00 earned run average in four appearances.
Houston Softball Easton Classic II
Who: Vs. Pitt, 4 p.m. Friday; Nevada, 7 p.m. Friday; Pitt, 4 p.m. Saturday; Nevada, 7 p.m. Saturday; UIW, 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Cougar Softball Stadium | Houston, Texas
TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN+