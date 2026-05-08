Kelvin Sampson Calls Out ‘Commuter School’ Narrative Around Houston Basketball

The pride of Houston Cougars Athletics is second to none in the Big 12, or perhaps even the country.

Since the arrival of Kelvin Sampson, the Cougars have evolved into one of the most dominant programs in the nation, winning 30 games or more in six of the last seven years (excluding the COVID year of 23-8 and no postseason), have made seven-straight Sweet 16's, three Elite Eights, two Final Fours, and a national title game. They have also won nine conference titles, including six regular-season (two Big 12 and four AAC) titles, two AAC Tournament championships, and one Big 12 Tournament championship.

The Coogs have also seen a revival in football since the arrival of Willie Fritz, improving from 4-8 in his first year to 10-3 in Year 2, with Year 3 expected to be his best yet with the program.

In other words, the Cougars don't take a backseat to anyone anymore, and they are far more than just a 'commuter school' as some have labeled them.

And Sampson wants everyone to know it.

Kelvin Sampson doesn't mince his words

Houston Cougars men's basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts during the second half against Iowa State in the Big-12 men’s basketball | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his recent Coaches' Caravan event in Sugar Land, TX Sampson gave an impassioned speech to fans and donors, imploring them not to play second fiddle to the larger schools in the state, such as Texas and Texas A&M.

That was particularly the case for Texas A&M, who the Coogs are 3-0 against since joining the Big 12 in 2023.

"I don't know about this commuter school bullshit," Sampson said. "We're the University of Houston. We're the University of Houston. Don't you take a backseat to nobody. Don't talk to me about (Texas) or Texas A&M. We just played Texas A&M, right? How'd that go? We played them two years ago. Same thing."

"We have respect for everybody in this state. We have respect for everybody in this conference. But we don't take a backseat to nobody. And neither should you. Quit acting like these teams are up here. No, they're not. You're up here. Start acting like it. Start supporting this program."

The good news is, it appears Cougar fans and donors are listening.

Over the past few months, Houston has made waves in both football and basketball high school recruiting, as well as in their transfer portal efforts, going toe to toe with the 'alpha' programs in the state.

And as the results on the court or playing field continue to show, those supporters will continue to buy in to what Sampson is preaching.