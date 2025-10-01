3 Texas Tech Players Who Could Have An Impact vs Houston
The Houston Cougars are in the midst of a historic start to the season. They are riding high at 4-0 with their completely rebuilt squad, but have yet to be given the respect they feel is deserved.
The Cougars are one of just two undefeated programs that are not receiving votes in the AP Poll. A win over the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders will surely push Houston over the hump and into the upper echelon of college football programs.
As the Coogs prepare for their daunting opponent, here are three Texas Tech players to watch on Saturday.
1. Behren Morton, Quarterback
Against Utah, Morton left early in the contest with a neck injury and was replaced by backup quarterback Will Hammond, who proceeded to have a great game. After seeing Hammond’s performance, Morton will need to have an impressive game to prove he still deserves the Red Raiders’ starting job.
In 2025, Morton has been really impressive, completing 69 percent of his passes for 1,065 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. He is currently on pace to eclipse his 3,335 yards, 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions from 2024.
2. Terrance Carter Jr., Tight End
While Morton has been solid for the Red Raiders, so has his big pass-catching target that lines up on the end of the line. Carter is tied for the most receptions on the team with 17, is second in receiving yards with 243, and is tied for the most touchdowns with four.
Standing at 6-foot-2, 245, he is slightly undersized for a tight end, but makes up for it with his impressive speed and strength. Once Carter gets the ball in his hands, it is hard to bring him down, something that could give the Coogs’ defense issues on Saturday.
3. Jacob Rodriguez, Linebacker
Rodriguez seems to be everywhere on the field. He is truly a do-it-all backer that embodies the new hybrid-style players that seem to be taking over the middle of the field.
Rodriguez currently leads the team with 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass breakup, an interception, and two forced fumbles. When Houston quarterback Conner Weigman drops back, he will need to find No. 10 quickly. When running back Dean Connors rushes, he will need to keep two hands on the ball when he sees No. 10 in the hole.
Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Central at TDECU Stadium.