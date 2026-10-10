No. 22 Houston Cougars vs Kansas State Live Updates, Box Score

It's another tough Big 12 road game for the Houston Cougars as they travel out to Manhattan, Kansas this week to take on the Kansas State Wildcats.

Houston is ranked No. 22 in the country and is coming off a 27-17 comeback win over UCF in its Big 12 home opener in Week 5. The Cougars scored 27 unanswered points in the second half.

The Wildcats are 3-1 and just had an early bye week, so they've got the rest compared to the Cougars. K-State lost to Cincinnati 31-26 on the road in its Big 12 opener in Week 4.

Coogs vs Wildcats

Oct 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs onto the field before the game against the UCF Knights at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the third road game of the season for Houston and the second Big 12 road game so far. Houston is 1-1 on the road so far, with a tight loss to then No. 13 Texas Tech back in Week 3. The Cougars beat Georgia Southern in Week 4 on the road.

K-State and Houston have only two previous head-to-head matchups, both coming since UH has joined the Big 12. The series is tied 1-1, with the home side winning both games. Houston lost 41-0 in Manhattan back in 2023 and then upset No. 17 Kansas State in 2024 at TDECU Stadium.

The Cougars look to win their first ever game in Manhattan, but will have to do so without their leading tackler in senior linebacker Jaden Yates, who's out for this game. It will be a challenge to guard K-State senior quarterback Avery Johnson who's a dual-threat. Houston senior quarterback Conner Weigman will look to lead the offense in this road environment.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on FOX. We will be right here with live game updates as the action unfolds.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th FINAL Houston K-State

Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses.