No. 22 Houston vs Kansas State: Everything to Know About Cougars' Next Opponent

After a Big 12 home opener that saw the Houston Cougars put together a fierce comeback over UCF in Week 5, Houston now hits the road again this week.

The Cougars, now ranked No. 22 overall, are set to take on the Kansas State Wildcats on the road in Manhattan, Kansas, this Saturday in Week 6 action. Houston enters this game at 4-1, while K-State had an early bye week and remains at 3-1.

The Wildcats are coming off a 31-26 loss to Cincinnati on the road that ended their three-game win streak to begin the season. Here's everything to know about Kansas State as Houston travels out to face the Wildcats this week.

K-State's Running Game is Very Strong

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) runs the ball in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Kansas State Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, September 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kansas State is led by senior quarterback Avery Johnson, who is one of the top dual-threat signal callers in the Big 12. His legs are a huge part of the offense, even more than Houston likes to use senior quarterback Conner Weigman this season.

Johnson has 291 total rushing yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries for almost 10 yards a pop. K-State's rushing offense ranks third in the Big 12 with over 240 yards on the ground per game. The Wildcats also have redshirt sophomore running back Rodney Fields Jr. and redshirt junior Joe Jackson as a key tandem in the backfield as well.

Houston has the best run defense in the Big 12 and that will be crucial in deciding how the game goes. K-State's offensive line is young but has also done well, with no sacks allowed.

Experience at Receiver

New Kansas State coach Collin Klein was a former quarterback for the Wildcats and has experience as a former quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Texas A&M. His offense has performed so far as a top-five unit in the conference.

K-State has three different senior receivers as well as a transfer junior in Derrick Salley Jr. Each receiver has had their big game so far and it brings some unpredictability as any one of Jaron Tibbs, Josh Manning or Brandon White could be a go-to target.

Defense With Strengths

The Wildcats' defense is still highly ranked, but it gave up 31 points to Cincinnati in their first Big 12 game. Houston has one of the best offenses in the conference and one of the most efficient in the country, but it will need to be at its best to perform against K-State.

Kansas State's passing defense is currently the best in the Big 12. The rushing defense is a different story, as it's ranked 11th in the conference with close to 140 yards given up per game. Houston will need to establish its run. K-State also has 12 sacks this year, which is the third most in the conference.

Redshirt sophomore transfer Wendell Gregory at defensive end is key to watch, while the experienced linebacking core led by seniors Mekhi Mason and Gabe Powers is two big names. Their younger secondary will get a big test from Weigman and Houston's receivers. Given some of the competition K-State has faced, the defense's true numbers may not be known yet.