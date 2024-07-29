A Healthy Josh McCray Could Mean The Difference For Illini RBs Unit This Season
The Illinois Fighting Illini refused to make excuses for last year's rash of injuries at the running back position.
Illini offensive coordinator Barry Lunney said it's just part of football.
"Bad luck, it was one of those years," Lunney said to reporters Monday. "Wash it, flush it. This is 2024. Inevitably, there will probably be something that we'll get blindsided by this year."
The Illini just hope to avoid a repeat. When healthy, they feel they have a talented backfield. Kaden Feagin and Josh McCray are fighting for the starting spot while Aidan Laughery is also in the mix.
"I think that can be hard on a defense, to have to tackle a guy like this and also another guy injects in the game with a different skills set," Lunney said. "The bottom line is they're all very intelligent and they can all handle anything that we throw at them."
It's just a matter of staying off the injured list. Last year Laughery missed three games while McCray was on the injured list the final seven, allowing Feagin to breakout as a true freshman.
Together, they give the Illini a strong combination of backs to keep defenses guessing. That's if they remain healthy.
"I want that stable healthy," Lunney said. "If they are, I think they are a really good group of guys that complement each other and it takes a stable to have an effective running game."
