After Illini Visit In June, Five-Star Hoops Hoops Recruit Expected To Make Decision Soon
Illinois Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood has said in the past he has no problem being in control of stacked teams.
The Illini begin this season with one of the most talented teams in the country but Underwood is always wanting more. Here's what he said last month about the possibility of having too much firepower.
"I'm not going to buy that you can have too much," Underwood said. "That's a cop out. People who say that are people who don't have it. We'll figure it out."
Which is brings us to 2025 prospect Jasper Johnson.
With this season yet to begin, the Illini already have their eye on Johnson. And they could know if they land him within the next week. Johnson, the No. 10 player in the country according to 247 Sports, is expected to make a decision later this month.
He visited Illinois in June but is also being courted by Kentucky, Alabama, and North Carolina. The 6-foot-4 Johnson, who plays at Link (Mo.) Academy, is playing the summer circuit now. NBA players Julian Phillips and Ja'Kobe Walter are the most recent alumni from the basketball power. Phillips was a second-round choice by the Chicago Bulls in 2023 while the Toronto Raptors selected Walter this past first round.
Johnson is the next player expected to make the NBA leap. If Underwood can pull this off, it would rival the signing of Will Riley. Last month Riley, a potential lottery pick next summer, chose the Illini over Alabama, Arizona and Kentucky.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI