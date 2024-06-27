Analyst Goes Viral For Thoroughly Explaining Terrence Shannon's Side Of Rape Trial
Former Illinois guard Terrence Shannon is likely going to have to answer questions about his rape trial for most of his rookie NBA season.
He was found not guilty in the trial earlier this month. On Wednesday, he was chosen No. 27 by the Minnesota Timberwolves. After his selection, ESPN's Jay Bilas explained the case from Shannon's standpoint.
Many Illini fans applauded Bilas for providing the specifics.
"He was the type of talent that could be a lottery pick but he ran into a significant legal difficulty in December," Bilas said. "He had a great start to the season where it was him and Zack Edey for national player of the year and he was cruising to be a first-team All-American. But he was charged in the state of Kansas with rape and sexual assault for an incident that allegedly occurred in September in a Kansas bar. He was immediately suspended by the University of Illinois, sat out six games."
After the suspension in December, Shannon returned to the team. Bilas again explained what happened.
"But he then he sued in court in Illinois to be reinstated for a violation of his civil rights," Bilas continued. "He was reinstated. He began playing again and then in early June went to trial on those charges in Kansas. From the very beginning, Terrence Shannon asserted his innocence in this case. He testified in his own defense, which he could've sat on his Fifth Amendment privilege and not testified. He testified and he was acquitted in early June, so that incident is completely behind him."
Bilas, who spoked for 82 seconds on the subject, even told the audience Kansas player Hunter Dickinson and ex-Jayhawk Kevin McCullar also testified on Shannon's behalf.
"From the very beginning, Terrence Shannon asserted his innocence and fought for it," Bilas said. "I thought it was significant that he testified at his own trial. In addition to him testifying, Hunter Dickinson of Kansas testified and so did Kevin McCullar."
