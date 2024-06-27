Angel Reese Makes Appearance At Terrence Shannon Post-Draft Party
Former Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon chose to stay home in Chicago instead of travel to New York for the NBA draft.
It gave him opportunity to celebrate with those closest to him rather than the ones outside his circle. Among those in attendance were Illini coach Brad Underwood and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. A video by WCIA, a television station in Champaign, captured Shannon hugging Underwood and Reese.
Shannon was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 27 pick. The last Illini player chosen in the first round was Meyers Leonard in 2012.
"I've started a new chapter in my life," Shannon said. "I'm ready to go to work. I'm ready to be at the next level, compete with those guys and win an NBA championship."
After he was drafted, Shannon thanked Underwood for the support he provided the past two years.
"Coach Brad, he held me to higher expectations and he still does," Shannon said. "I was just real grateful to play for him. He's one of the best coaches in the country, in college basketball. He's been there since day one. He never changed. I can say I really love him as a coach and as a person."
It is unclear of Shannon's relationship with Reese, the rookie WNBA sensation. She is already one of the league's most popular players, mainly because of her rivalry with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
Twitter: @IlliniNowOnSI