Arizona Cardinals Training Camp An Extension Of Illini Campus For Isaiah Adams, Tip Reiman
Former Illinois tight end Tip Rieman did not have to look far to find a familar face once he arrived at the Arizona Cardinals training facility.
He was drafted by the same team as ex-Illini teammate Isaiah Adams. Their continued connection has helped the transition from college to the NFL.
"It's super cool," Rieman said during an appearance on the Arizona Sports radio show. "We were just talking on the [team] bus going back from the stadium to the hotel yesterday. Talking about putting everything in perspective and zooming out.
Adams, an offensive guard, was chosen by the Cardinals in the third round of the draft in April. Rieman was a fifth-round selection. Both are expected to compete for playing time in their rookie seasons.
They have each other to rely on during training camp, which is always a bonus. Former Illini defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton was afforded the same luxury when he was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the second round. During his introductory press conference, one of the first things he mentioned was linking with ex-Illini defensive back Jartavius Quan Martin
"To have someone who you've had this relationship for so long, you get to talk deep about things we've talked about in the locker room at Illinois together," Reiman said. "Continuing those conversations is pretty cool. We think alike in a lot of ways. We've enjoyed this camp."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI