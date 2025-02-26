3 Key Numbers From Illinois Basketball's Win Over Iowa
On a three-game skid and having just suffered the largest loss in program history – a 110-67 thrashing at the hands of No. 3 Duke – Illinois (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) was in desperate need of a get-right win, and preferably one with an exclamation point.
And it was there waiting for the Illini on their return to Champaign, as they led Iowa (15-13, 6-11 Big Ten) from the opening tip to the final buzzer and put on a show for the State Farm Center crowd in an 81-61 victory Tuesday.
Here are three key numbers from Illinois’ much-needed win:
11
Illinois’ turnover margin of plus-11 (a season high) against Iowa was unexpected, but for once during this wild Illini season, the surprise was a welcome one. The Hawkeyes, who have limited their own turnovers (only 10.2 per game) while hounding their opponents into them at an impressive rate (13.6 forced per game), ranked 26th in the nation in turnover margin even after Tuesday night.
None of the numbers held up against the Illini, who turned over Iowa 16 times while committing just five turnovers themselves. And transforming those 16 Hawkeyes miscues into 17 points proved to be the difference-maker for the Illini.
5
In less encouraging news, Illinois – which has led the nation in rebounding margin for the majority of the season – saw its downward trend on the glass continue, as Iowa (the Big Ten’s least-potent rebounding team) won the battle of the boards 36-31.
After losing Morez Johnson Jr. to a broken wrist in the Michigan State loss, the Illini have been outrebounded in all three contests since. While Tomislav Ivisic impressed with his offense against the Hawkeyes (22 points), the 7-foot-1 big man snagged just four boards. That's an ominous sign with a Michigan frontcourt led by two seven-footers up next this Sunday.
42.1
During Illinois’ three-game skid, opponents shot a combined 107-for-205 (52.2 percent) from the field – and all three squads shot over 40.0 percent from deep. On Tuesday night, the Illini faced an Iowa team that still sits at 13th in the nation in field-goal percentage (49.0), even after its 42.1 percent showing against Illinois.
With Kylan Boswell locking down Payton Sandfort and Ivisic turning the paint into a no-fly zone, the Hawkeyes were forced to put up long, contested twos and rushed threes (shot 33.3 percent from deep).