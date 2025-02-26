Illinois Basketball Rises in KenPom Rankings With Lockdown Defense vs. Iowa
A little over a month ago, on Jan. 17, the Illini sat at 13-4 (5-2 Big Ten) and were slotted eighth in KenPom thanks to a stellar offensive efficiency ranking of No. 20 and an even gaudier defensive efficiency (No. 10).
Fast-forward to the present day. Those numbers now look like ancient history.
After giving up 205 combined points in back-to-back blowout losses to then-No. 11 Wisconsin and then-No. 3 Duke, the Illini were at rock bottom in every possible way – including the metrics.
Heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against Iowa, KenPom had dropped Illinois all the way to 25th overall, despite a two-spot climb to 18th in offensive efficiency. The spill in the overall ranking was entirely due to a jaw-dropping fall in defensive efficiency, to No. 42.
But while Iowa may not compare to the Blue Devils, or even the Badgers, the high-octane Hawkeyes offense, which ranks seventh in the country and first in the Big Ten in points per game (83.9), was a proper litmus test for where the Illini defense currently rates.
And after giving up 74 or more points in 11 straight games, Illinois seemed at risk of bleeding out yet again – this time on its home court.
Instead, the Illini turned in their best defensive performance since early January, when they held Penn State to just 52 points. Kylan Boswell bottled up Hawkeyes leading scorer Payton Sandfort – who had scored 20 or more in three of his past four outings – holding the senior forward to just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting. Tomislav Ivisic locked down the paint. The Illini D appeared to be in early-season form, despite the absence of Morez Johnson Jr. (broken wrist).
It wasn’t a picture-perfect defensive performance, by any means, as Illinois put on its favorite magic trick – the Houdini disappearance – whenever Ivisic stepped off the floor.
Notably, when Ivisic checked out at the 10:57 mark in the first half, the Illini had allowed just 11 points. By the 8:38 mark, the Hawkeyes had scored nine straight points and were perfect from the field (4-for-4) in Ivisic’s absence.
And yet Illinois (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) largely cruised to an 81-61 victory, holding Iowa (15-13, 6-11) to its lowest scoring output of the season.
With Tuesday's defensive showing, the Illini climbed up eight spots, to 34th, in defensive efficiency in KenPom. That pushed them to 22nd overall – one spot ahead of their next opponent: Michigan.
Playing without Johnson clearly has its drawbacks – especially when Ivisic is off the floor – but if Illinois can close out the regular season with two more defensive performances like that we witnessed Tuesday, it has a chance to pull off a pair of top-25 upsets and head roaring into the Big Ten Tournament.