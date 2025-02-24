Former Illini Andre Curbelo's Hectic College Hoops Career Ends Abruptly
Just four short years ago, point guard Andre Curbelo wore an Illini jersey during an excellent freshman campaign, with a future that seemed to include his being selected as a first-round pick in the NBA Draft.
But that promise wouldn't last. On Saturday, Curbelo's college basketball career seemed to come to an abrupt end.
Curbelo, now a senior with Southern Miss, was ejected from a game against Coastal Carolina last Thursday after receiving two technical fouls. On Saturday, after a loss to Louisiana, Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner released a statement:
“Andre Curbelo is no longer a member of our program, and we would like to wish him the best in all of future endeavors.”
No reason was given by Ladner or Southern Miss for Curbelo's dismissal, but the 23-year-old from Puerto Rico has had trouble with injuries and ejections at multiple stops during a tumultuous college career.
After putting up 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists off the bench and earning Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors as a freshman in Champaign, Curbelo returned to Illinois for his sophomore season – in which he wound up playing only 19 games due to a concussion he sustained under murky circumstances.
After landing at St. John’s, Curbelo made headlines by drawing a technical foul just one minute into his first game with the Red Storm.
Before he knew it, Curbelo ended up facing a three-game suspension from the program, and he even unexpectedly showed up at a press conference simply to tell the media that he was unaware of the reasoning behind his suspension.
Fast-forward a year later. Curbelo had moved on to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Southern Miss, where he averaged 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists – but played just 12 games during the 2023-24 campaign.
Earlier this season, Curbelo was suspended again due to “disciplinary reasons." He returned to the team to play an integral role, averaging 9.8 points and 4.7 assists, while adding 1.9 steals on the other end.