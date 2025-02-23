3 Key Numbers From Illinois Basketball's Loss Against No. 3 Duke
Illinois (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) took on No. 3 Duke (24-3, 15-1 ACC) on basketball’s most prominent stage – New York City's Madison Square Garden – and made program history on national television.
Unfortunately for the Illini, it wasn’t the record-breaking performance they were hoping for, as they fell 110-67 – a margin that now stands as the worst loss in school history.
Aside from the startling and most important figure of the night (the minus-43 margin on the scoreboard, of course), here are three key numbers that explain Illinois’ abysmal loss in the Garden:
28
Duke’s dynamic offensive attack was on full display Saturday in New York, as the Blue Devils poured in a season-high 110 points behind a 28-assist team effort – also a season best. Ten separate players recorded at least one assist, and Sion James led the way with six dimes.
Cooper Flagg and Duke’s guards carved up the Illini, getting into the paint on nearly every possession, forcing rotations and easily creating open looks – either from deep or at the rim. Although the Blue Devils’ offense is arguably the most potent unit in college basketball, Illinois was guilty of its worst defensive showing to date. The Illini must work out the kinks on that end sooner rather than later, with March now less than a week away.
Minus-14
With no Morez Johnson Jr. (broken wrist), uncertainties surrounded the Illini going into the Duke game – especially as it pertained to their ability to compete on the glass. And while Brad Underwood’s squad fought for every board – credit the Illini for an honest effort – they were simply outsized against a Blue Devils squad whose shortest starter is listed at 6-foot-6.
The final rebounding margin of minus-14 marked Illinois’ worst performance of the season in that category – and the second straight contest in which the Illini were dominated on the glass. Notably, in 32 minutes, big man Tomislav Ivisic snagged just three boards – a season-low mark in any game he has played more than 20 minutes.
7.7
An uber-efficient, high-volume showing from long distance was imperative for Illinois to pull off the upset Saturday. Not only did the Illini fail to deliver, they turned in their worst outing from three-point range all season, both in terms of volume (just two threes, including an 0-for-16 blight in the first half) and efficiency (7.7 percent for the game).
Although they fired a few ill-advised shots from beyond the arc, the Illini were able to generate a surprising number of decent-or-better looks against Duke’s stellar defense. Yet very few of them found nylon. It’s hard to be upset with in-rhythm, catch-and-shoot opportunities for quality shooters. Moreover, an overhaul of the offensive scheme at this late stage may have the reverse of its intended effect, meaning the Illini may be forced to live or (more likely) die by the three in March.