Andrej Stojakovic Turns Heads at NBA Draft Combine With Strong Physical Testing

Illinois wing Andrej Stojakovic is known for his physical attributes: his size and length, his sheer physicality and, of course, his vertical explosion, to name just a few. And on Monday at the NBA Draft Combine, a spotlight was shone upon all of those traits.

Andrej Stojakovic’s anthro measurements at 2026 NBA Draft Combine

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) warms up before a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the UConn Huskies at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Stojakovic’s anthro measurements were as follows: a hand length of 8.5 inches, hand width of 10.0 inches, a height of 6-foot-5 and one-half inch, a wingspan of 6-foot-8, a weight of 206.0 pounds and a standing reach of 8-foot-4.

The key measurements – height and wingspan – were so-so for Stojakovic. Although most players are shorter than their listed height (listed at 6-foot-7 throughout his collegiate career), it would have been a bonus for Stojakovic if he were a legitimate 6-foot-7. As for his plus-three wingspan (three inches longer than his height), that is about average for most NBA players, if not a touch short.

But, all things considered, for an NBA wing, Stojakovic’s anthro measurements may not leap off the page, but they get the job done – especially when paired with his athletic abilities.

Andrej Stojakovic’s athletic testing at 2026 NBA Draft Combine

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) drives Saturday, April 4, 2026, past UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aside from the 3/4 court sprint, Stojakovic finished top ten in every athletic testing event among Day 1 participants (approximately 32 players), including the shuttle run (No. 10 at 2.89 seconds), no-step vertical jump (No. 8 at 32.0 inches), maximum vertical jump (No. 1 at 41.5 inches) and the pro lane drill (No. 10 at 10.97 seconds).

🧵 RESULTS TODAY at NBA Draft combine 🧵



(Tomorrow is remaining prospects)



3/4 Court Sprint pic.twitter.com/BYP1F2yx7W — Tyler Rucker (@tyler_rucker) May 12, 2026

Put simply: Stojakovic cemented himself as a tremendous vertical athlete. He also showed that his lateral agility isn’t far behind. From an athletic standpoint, Stojakovic couldn’t have asked for a better performance. And zooming out, from a purely physical perspective, Stojakovic had an all-around impressive showing (including anthro measurements and athletic testing).

How does Andrej Stojakovic’s physical testing affect his NBA draft decision?

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) reaches for the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cam Manyawu (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It has already been well-established that Stojakovic is an explosive athlete. Still, what he did on Monday in Chicago didn’t just meet expectations, it surpassed them. As a result, his stock will likely inch up , but it won’t leap.

For now, Stojakovic appears to remain in the same boat as he has been since the 2025-26 season wrapped up. Although he is in the NBA draft process, a return to Illinois for the 2026-27 campaign is still his likeliest (and most sensical) route.