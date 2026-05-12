How High Is Andrej Stojakovic's 2026 NBA Draft Ceiling – And How Low Is His Floor?

After announcing his intention to return to Champaign for another go-round with Illinois, wing Andrej Stojakovic reportedly entered the NBA Draft. Evidently, he is, at the very least, interested in going through the pre-draft process – and understandably so .

For now, Stojakovic still appears poised to run it back with the Illini in 2026-27. But if he elects to stay in the NBA draft, then what is Stojakovic’s projected draft range?

What is Andrej Stojakovic’s draft floor?

Mar 8, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) drives to the basket on Maryland Terrapins forward Solomon Washington (9) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Stojakovic’s glaring weakness is well-established: three-point shooting. He is a 30.2 percent career shooter from long range. The hope was that his arrival at Illinois, which would see him surrounded by similarly talented players, would allow him to get more open looks from deep, helping his three-point percentage climb. Instead, it dropped off an already-low cliff, spiraling down to 24.4 percent in the 2025-26 season.

But his slashing ability shined brighter than ever (58.3 percent on two-pointers) while his defense and rebounding took massive strides in the right direction. As a result, shooting is perhaps his lone weakness.

Admittedly, in today’s shooting-crazed era, that is a big one. But he is so well-rounded aside from his three-point shooting (is also a gifted midrange shooter) that Stojakovic is essentially cemented in the draft if he decides to stay.



Floor: pick No. 60

What is Andrej Stojakovic’s draft ceiling?

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) drives Saturday, April 4, 2026, past UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is where it gets interesting. Let’s say, theoretically, Stojakovic impresses in the NBA Draft Combine shooting drills before knocking down a few triples in live scrimmage action.

If he does that while showcasing his usual abilities – downhill game, locking up defensively and putting in work on the glass – then scouts are forced to reevaluate. Stojakovic has shot 80-plus from the free-throw line over the past two seasons on high volume and he is a midrange maestro. (Not for nothing, his dad is also shooting great Peja Stojakovic.)

In that perfect (and possible) universe, a front office may very well be able to convince itself that Stojakovic truly is a serviceable shooter from deep – and one with notable upside. In that scenario, Stojakovic could inch near the first round (although actually cracking the first 30 picks would be a surprise).



Ceiling: pick No. 35

In reality, though, the expectation is Stojakovic will be so-so in the shooting drills and only get a few up in live action. He should impress in athleticism testing, which may boost his stock a touch – but not quite to the upper half of the second round.



Projected draft range: pick No. 45-55