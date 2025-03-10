Andy Katz, Jon Rothstein, John Fanta Weigh In on Illinois Basketball
Illinois (20-11, 12-8 Big Ten) closed out its regular season in spectacular fashion, finding itself back in the AP poll for the first time in over a month after stringing together three straight wins.
And they weren’t just any wins, as the Illini scored a pair of 20-point blowouts over Iowa and No. 22 Michigan (in Ann Arbor) before taking down No. 20 Purdue 88-80 in an electric season finale in Champaign.
Playing its best basketball since early January, Illinois has found its footing just in time for postseason play – and the college basketball world is taking notice.
Here are the latest Illini takes from the NCAA’s Andy Katz, CBS’ Jon Rothstein and FOX’s John Fanta:
Katz
Illinois had Final Four hopes heading into the season, a ceiling considered by outsiders to be sky-high and, by January, a proven product on the floor – until a 5-8 patch turned the Illini into an afterthought. But with the team's three-game winning streak to end the regular season, Katz said the “Illini are back to being the team that was projected after a thrilling win over Purdue,” which has earned them the No. 17 spot in his rankings.
Rothstein
In his Monday morning edition of the “Rothstein 45," Rothstein listed Illinois at No. 26, keeping his analysis short and sweet, pointing to the emergence of Tre White – who is averaging 17.3 points per game over his past four contests.
Fanta
The Illini moved to No. 21 on Fanta’s list, as he was impressed with their Friday showing against the Boilermakers. Fanta noted Illinois’ ability to defend down the stretch against Purdue and the offensive talent the Illini possess. That combination on both ends led to Fanta saying, “There’s a reason to believe that this team can make the second weekend of the Big Dance."