Purdue Coach Matt Painter Sets the Bar for Illinois in March
After his club suffered an 88-80 loss against Illinois (20-11, 12-8 Big Ten) on Friday night and gave up 48 second-half points in the process, Purdue coach Matt Painter learned firsthand just how effective the Illini offense can be. In his mind, it starts with personnel.
“I think they’re a really talented offensive team," Painter said. "They cause a lot of problems, if you kind of look at, like, at Oregon, at Indiana and a couple of home games – they can blitz you, right?”
On the road against Oregon, the Illini, behind 16 made threes, beat the then-No. 9 Ducks 109-77. A few games later, Illinois went into Assembly Hall to take on Indiana and hit 11 threes en route to a 94-69 thrashing of the Hoosiers.
But the Illini have also had their fair share of abysmal perimeter-shooting performances, which have tended to be more common than the successful outings.
“They take the fifth-most threes in the country, and they make, like, the 330th, right?" Painter said. "So it’s ... whoa. Like, that doesn’t happen. I don’t know if that’s ever happened for a team we competed against, but how did they win the game here at the end? Made some threes, right?”
As for Illinois’ outlook in March, it appears to be a high-ceiling, low-floor situation, as Painter sees it:
“They’re one of those teams that could just blitz people in the NCAA," Painter said. "But if they get in one of those ruts, that could beat them.”
Living and dying by the three can be a formula for success in March – or a first-round exit. As Painter notes, the Illini need to sink them to knock off the best of the best. But if they do?
“For them to be at a peak level against an elite team, they've gotta shoot them threes and make them," Painter said. "And if they do, now they can get some people on the ropes so they can make a long run in the tournament."
Painter said he likes Illinois' talent and offensive scheme, noting that the Illini need strong passers to make the most of it. “When they’re really passing the basketball," Painter said, "they’re dangerous.”
How dangerous, exactly? Are we talking about a team that lands in the Sweet 16? Makes another Elite Eight run? Crashes the Final Four?
Said Painter: “They can beat anybody in the country.”