Ben Humrichous Scouting Report: Illinois Basketball 2025-2026
Every weekday leading up to Illinois' Nov. 3 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player on the team's official roster. Today, in the fourth of 14, we shine a light on forward Ben Humrichous. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players (as they're added) by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.
Ben Humrichous | 6-foot-9 forward | Graduate | No. 3
Where is Ben Humrichous from?
Humrichous starred at Tipton (Indiana), where he earned All-State honorable mention honors as a senior. He began his college career at Huntington University (Ind.), an NAIA program, and steadily developed into one of the conference’s top forwards. As a junior, he averaged 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc, helping lead the Foresters to the NAIA Tournament.
After three seasons at Huntington, Humrichous made the jump to Division I, transferring to Evansville, where he wasted no time proving he belonged. He emerged as a breakout performer for the Purple Aces, averaging 14.7 points per game and leading the team in three-point shooting at an impressive 41.4 percent (53-for-128). His combination of size, skill and perimeter touch caught the attention of Illinois’ staff, which brought him to Champaign ahead of the 2024-25 season to bolster Brad Underwood’s versatile frontcourt.
Ben Humrichous statistics and 2024-25 season
Humrichous faced some growing pains in his first season at the high-major level, averaging 7.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. His three-point efficiency dipped to 34.3 percent, though he still led the team in made threes (62). He remained a consistent perimeter threat throughout the year and delivered in some big moments, including a clutch three-pointer late in an upset win over Purdue. With injuries and illnesses testing the Illini’s depth, Humrichous took on a variety of roles and mostly held his own, providing valuable floor spacing and flashing other contributions in the frontcourt.
Season
School
Minutes
Points
FG%
FT%
3s
3FG%
Rebounds
Assists
Blocks
Steals
2024-25
Illinois
25.8
7.6
37.5
70.6
62
34.3
3.8
0.9
0.7
0.5
2023-24
Evansville
29.6
14.7
48.3
75.7
53
41.4
4.7
1.9
0.9
0.7
2022-23
Hunt.
32.2
12.8
46.6
70.8
57
38.5
5.2
2.5
1.4
1.8
2021-22
Hunt.
31.1
11.9
45.7
75.0
57
35.2
5.9
2.2
1.5
1.7
Scouting Ben Humrichous
Humrichous is the type of player every coach loves to have – fundamentally sound, unselfish and versatile. Although some fans questioned Underwood’s decision to give him heavy minutes last season (especially when he slumped or was overwhelmed defensively), Humrichous leaves nothing on the table. He plays with maximum effort every possession, diving for loose balls, boxing out on every shot and fighting for extra possessions on the offensive glass. Even when he doesn’t grab the rebound himself, he’s putting a body on someone and creating opportunities for his teammates.
Offensively, Humrichous is more than just a shooter, and the hope is he'll become even more versatile this season after transforming his body. His ability to stretch the floor forces defenses to respect him on the perimeter, which will open driving lanes for Illinois’ playmakers – Kylan Boswell, Andrej Stojakovic and Mihailo Petrovic – to operate more freely. When his jumper is falling, he can heat up in a hurry and change the complexion of a game. But even when the shots aren’t dropping, his spacing alone makes him a constant threat. He’s also comfortable operating out of the post, and with his size and newfound strength, he may get more opportunities (and get better results) out of Illinois' patented “Booty Ball,” backing down defenders and creating high-percentage looks.
If there’s an area for improvement, it’s on the defensive end, particularly in lateral quickness and staying in front of faster wings. If his physical improvements allow him to make more of his effort, intelligence and experience, he'll be a dependable glue guy in the rotation – but possibly more.
Humrichous highlights
What they're saying about Humrichous
"Ben probably has made as big a change as anybody, in terms of his physicality, in terms of his physical status. He's 25 pounds heavier, he's stronger. He's our best-conditioned guy. He's an elite athlete. He's a guy that, I don't think he's just glad to be here now. I think he's ready to be a really productive player. And I don't mean that in a bad way. Last year, I think it was a learning curve for him. I think you see in the history of my time here, guys from Year 1 to Year 2 make a jump, and I feel really strongly that he's positioned to do that and have a great year," Underwood said of Humrichous in September.
What we expect from Humrichous
Although the spotlight in Champaign is firmly on Boswell, Stojakovic and center Tomislav Ivisic, Humrichous could quietly prove to be nearly as valuable to Illinois’ success this season. The veteran forward enters the year as the Illini’s most experienced player, both in age and total college games played, bringing a level of maturity and steadiness that can’t be replicated.
Now fully adjusted to the speed and physicality of high-major basketball, Humrichous could be poised to take a major step forward. Expect him to return to his Evansville form, improving his three-point efficiency and boosting his scoring production. His ability to space the floor and now play with physical toughness on both ends makes him a natural fit in Underwood’s rotation. Don’t be surprised if Humrichous not only becomes a key contributor but also earns a starting role at power forward as the season unfolds.