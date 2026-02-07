Big Ten Final Standings Projection: Has Illinois Emerged as the Favorite?
It’s nearing mid-February, we’re already well past the halfway mark of the 2025-26 campaign and we’re closing in on the final stretch of conference play. In the Big Ten, it appears to be a two-horse race at this point (between Michigan and Illinois) for the top spot, but the battle for a double bye in the conference tournament (top four slots) remains relatively wide open.
Even Iowa, which is 7-4 in Big Ten play and eighth in the league standings, still controls its own fate, as only 1.5 games separate Michigan State (9-3 and fourth in the Big Ten) and the Hawkeyes.
With all of that in mind, Illinois on SI is making its predictions for how the Big Ten standings will shake out, focusing strictly on the top five.
Editor’s note: records through Feb. 5
Projecting the final Big Ten standings: Illinois or Michigan at the top?
No. 5: Michigan State (9-3 Big Ten)
Final projection: 14-6
In the midst of a downward spiral – a trend we expect to continue on Saturday night vs. Illinois – Michigan State is reeling. After falling to Michigan at home, the Spartans were knocked off by Minnesota – a game headlined by Jeremy Fears Jr.’s cringey technical foul and head man Tom Izzo’s postgame reaction.
Expect the Spartans, who are again an exceptional defensive unit and dominant on the glass, to tread water over the final stretch of the regular season, taking down the opponents they should but dropping games to the cream of the crop, including Illinois (at home), a road contest at Purdue and a rematch at Michigan.
No. 4: Nebraska (9-2 Big Ten)
Final projection: 16-4
On a two-game skid after rattling off 20 straight wins to open the season, Nebraska is battling its first adversity of the season. We expect the Cornhuskers to thrive in the face of it.
Extremely disciplined on defense and well-connected on offense, with a variety of weapons – wings Pryce Sandfort and Braden Frager, plus big man Rienk Mast, to name a few – Nebraska is the real deal. Nevertheless, we expect a home loss to Purdue (more on that shortly), along with a silp at UCLA – which has been fantastic at home this year.
No. 3: Purdue (8-3 Big Ten)
Final projection: 16-4
Braden Smith may not be the frontrunner for Big Ten Player of the Yea award at this exact moment, but he is the best player in the conference. And if Matt Painter isn’t the best head coach in the league, he’s certainly on the very short list of that discussion.
With Smith pushing all the right buttons offensively and Painter rallying the troops on the other end, expect the experienced Boilermakers to fly through the remainder of their conference slate, claiming resume-building wins at Nebraska and at home against Michigan and Michigan State. That said, Purdue won’t be invincible. We expect the Boilers to drop one more outing: an overlooked matchup at Iowa.
No. 2: Michigan (11-1 Big Ten)
Final projection: 17-3
A nearly flawless club, Michigan has great size and length, solid shooting across the board (with some sharpshooters sprinkled in), and head man Dusty May has meshed all the pieces tremendously well.
Yet even as they boast perhaps the highest ceiling in the country, the Wolverines are prone to droughts – and, occasionally, extremely off nights for a full 40 minutes. They’re capable of playing – and beating – anyone at any location, but they aren’t bulletproof. Michigan struggled at Penn State (winning by two) and was never comfortable at Washington or Oregon. With away trips at Purdue and Illinois still on the docket, the Wolverines appear in line to add two more losses on the campaign.
No. 1: Illinois (11-1 Big Ten)
Final projection: 18-2
Similar to Michigan, Illinois has exceptional size at all positions, but the Illini separate themselves with elite shooting from their bigs. And at the level the defense has recently been operating (allowing 74 total points over the past three halves), Brad Underwood’s club doesn’t just have a sky-high ceiling – but also a floor that isn’t far below it.
All of this comes with an important caveat: This is the Big Ten. It should be clear by now that no one is safe. Even the blazing-hot Illini will drop one – and we expect it to come on the back end of their West Coast road trip against UCLA.
Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf