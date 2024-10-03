Big Ten Media Day BINGO: Kylan Boswell’s First Big Win as an Illini
ROSEMONT, Illinois – Kylan Boswell has yet to score a bucket for his hometown Illini, but on Thursday at the Big Ten men's basketball media day event, he was able to get on the board and record his first win.
At BINGO.
Boswell, a Champaign native and University of Arizona transfer in his first season with Illinois, and new teammate Ty Rodgers have been around the block and knew the slog they were in for at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center as the only players in attendance from the Illini men's squad. So they decided to have a little fun with (and perhaps, just a little bit, at the expense of) the media.
The idea: Identify the usual media and interview cliches, as well as the subjects most likely to be drilled to death by reporters and talking heads at the preseason event, create BINGO cards for both players, then get to work crossing them off.
But this was all news to the media members assembled around Boswell and Rodgers. So when a question tossed toward the end of the Illini players' breakout interview session, Boswell suddenly grabbed his Sharpie, dropped the tip emphatically and said, "BIN-GO!"
He explained the game and showed off his card, which displayed crossed-off options such as "transfer portal," "youth of the team" and "new Big Ten teams." Among the topics apparently left untouched were "shirtless Brad" and "Pizza Hut parking lot" – references to Illini coach Brad Underwood's wild side.
Thankfully, it seems, the subject of "Brad fart noise" was never broached.
