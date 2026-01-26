Big Ten Player of the Year Rankings: Keaton Wagler Debuts

Although this college hoops freshman class is perhaps the best we’ve seen in quite some time, that doesn’t change one simple fact: experience is the name of the game. It's a trend that stands out in the Big Ten, a conference that boasts loads of veteran players and, in turn, is likely the top league in the country.

With that in mind, our debut Big Ten Player of the Year power rankings include a hefty dosage of upperclassmen, with just one rook making the cut. So without further ado:

Big Ten Player of the Year Power Rankings: Top five

Jan 21, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) shoots a three-point basket against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

No. 5: Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska

The best player on the only undefeated team remaining in the Big Ten, Pryce Sandfort deserves a spot on this list. He lit up Illinois for 32 points to lead Nebraska to a road win in Champaign earlier this season. On Saturday, he scored 22 points, had 10 boards, snagged two steals and blocked four shots to push his club to a second-frame comeback at Minnesota, keeping the undefeated season alive.

Pryce Sandfort put up 2️⃣0️⃣ points in the second half to power No. 7 @HuskerMBB past Minnesota 💥 pic.twitter.com/HEd2sq7hYr — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 24, 2026

Perhaps the only reason the 6-foot-6 wing Sandfort – who averages 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while connecting on 3.4 triples per game at a sterling 41.7 percent clip – isn’t higher on this list is due to his team's style of play.

A free-flowing, ball-movement-driven offense that predicates itself on balance, Nebraska’s scheme doesn’t allow for one player to put up astronomical numbers. But don’t get it twisted: Sandfort is more than capable of doing just that.

No. 4: Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, right, talks with Jeremy Fears Jr. during the first half in the game against Maryland on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The prototypical Tom Izzo lead guard – but on steroids (figuratively, of course) – Jeremy Fears Jr. is a floor general in every sense of the word. He scores 13.4 points per game and notably has been spectacular getting to the line (4.6 free throws per game at 89.2 percent), but he shines brightest as a facilitator.

"So much gravity!"



What a find from Jeremy Fears. @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/n7w5zcCaHP — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 24, 2026

Sure-handed with the rock and a sound decision-maker, Fears turns over the ball just 2.2 times per game, yet is still aggressive enough as a playmaker to register 8.9 dimes per outing. Fears is the driving force of the Michigan State offensive attack, and he just so happens to be an elite on-ball defender on the other end.

No. 3: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Jan 24, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) dribbles past Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Guess who leads the Big Ten in win shares? Illinois freshman sensation Keaton Wagler . Although his 46-point afternoon at Purdue was his “breakout” performance, Wagler has been operating at an extremely high level for quite some time now.

Keaton Wagler scored the most points EVER by a visitor at Mackey 😱:



46 PTS

13-17 FG

9-11 3PT



WOW. pic.twitter.com/KVAd0B0W0A — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 24, 2026

He averages 17.5 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, 4.0 assists (against just 1.5 turnovers) and leads the conference at 43.5 percent from long range while connecting on 2.5 per outing.

After slowly earning himself on-ball reps early in the year, Wagler eventually took over the reins of the Illini offense for good – a move that has proved to be Brad Underwood’s best of the year. A 6-foot-6 freshman, Wagler is patient and poised, a gifted passer and, as he made abundantly clear on Saturday, an explosive scorer. Behind him, Illinois has won nine straight games and currently finds itself in a three-way tie for second place in the league.

No. 2: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) shoots a free throw against the Ohio State during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College basketball's top-rated transfer this offseason, Yaxel Lendeborg was a gem of an addition for Michigan. How Dusty May managed to keep Lendeborg out of the NBA Draft is beyond us, but Wolverines fans are surely grateful he did, because Lendeborg has lived up to the hype – and then some.

A 6-foot-9 forward, Lendeborg is a supremely versatile two-way presence. He averages 14.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists (just 1.1 turnovers), 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks – all fairly ridiculous numbers for an individual who plays just 27.5 minutes per game.

This felt like Yaxel Lendeborg's best game in a few weeks. He looked much healthier, especially on defense where he was really disruptive getting blocks, steals, and deflections.



Oh, and this was pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/LgUttjofVm — Tyler Metcalf (@tmetcalf11) January 21, 2026

To top it off, Lendeborg shoots 51.4 percent from the field and a respectable 32.5 percent from deep (on 1.4 per game). For a player to contribute as much as he does while taking absolutely nothing off the table is truly remarkable.

Lendeborg plays within the flow of the game on offense, consistently makes the right plays and, on the other end, is an exceptional on-ball defender who is capable of checking opponents at all five positions.

No. 1: Braden Smith, Purdue

Jan 24, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) looks to defend Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half Jan 24, 2026, in West Lafayette, Indiana, at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

To say Braden Smith, the current reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, didn’t have enough in the tank against Illinois on Saturday would be a wildly inaccurate statement. His performance – 27 points and 12 assists (against one turnover) – reflects Smith’s entire season: offensive brilliance. (It wasn’t his fault Wagler was hotter than a wood-fired pizza oven.) In his three minutes off the floor, Purdue was minus-8, and the Boilermakers ultimately fell by six points.

Wanna see @BoilerBall star Braden Smith's latest highlight play? 🙃



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/aRzGDnHg9F — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 24, 2026

A (generously listed) 6-foot point guard, Smith is averaging 15.2 points (on 49.8 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from long range) and 9.3 assists. With Smith leading the charge, Purdue has the No. 2 offense in the country, per KenPom.

He’s the best playmaker in the country, with that God-given ability to see a play unfold in his mind before it happens in real time. Smith can move defenders around like chess pieces using just his eyes and ball-fakes, eventually hitting an open teammate for a great look from three or a wide-open finish at the rim.

To top it off, he may be the best midrange shooter in the country (his efficiency at his size and considering the tough shots he takes is sensational) and he averages 1.9 steals per game while boasting a top-15 defensive box/plus minus in the conference (4.0 ranks No. 14 in the league).