College Basketball Experts React to Illinois' Victory Over Purdue

Heading into Saturday afternoon, Illinois was the second-hottest team in the country (undefeated Nebraska still holds the No. 1 spot), riding an eight-game win streak, which would be put to the test in West Lafayette against No. 4 Purdue.

Despite all of that momentum, the stars were not aligning for an Illini victory. Veteran guard Kylan Boswell , who is Illinois’ second-leading scorer and perhaps its most valuable defender, suffered a hand injury and was ruled out until mid-February. Purdue was also on the heels of a loss at UCLA. And perhaps no team is more dangerous than the Boilermakers coming off a stumble.

Then, the elephant in the room: Purdue had home-court advantage – which isn’t your ordinary home-floor advantage. Although an Illini win wasn’t a fairy tale, it wasn’t exactly the expectation, either. (The majority of our Illinois on SI staff picked Purdue prior to the contest.)

But while we spent all of our time and efforts focusing on Purdue coach Matt Painter and Boilermakers star guard Braden Smith, and how the Illini wouldn’t be able to account for the ingenious game plan Painter would undoubtedly roll out and the show Smith would put on, one key individual slipped off the radar: Illinois guard Keaton Wagler .

Illinois upsets Purdue behind Keaton Wagler's career night

Jan 24, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) shoots a three pointer during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena.

Our thinking was backwards, though. It wasn’t that Illinois couldn’t prepare for Painter and Smith, but that those two – and Purdue as a whole – couldn’t prepare for the Illini and, more specifically, Wagler.

The stud freshman went off for 46 points on just 17 shots. He hit nine threes, attacked the cup and finished at the rim, connected on 11 of 13 free throws. He found time to notch four assists. With Wagler serving as the driving force, Illinois battled out of an 11-point hole in the first half to climb back in front.

After exchanging buckets throughout the final 20 minutes, the Illini eventually prevailed, securing an 88-82 win to take their ninth in a row and eighth Big Ten victory of the year. (Illinois is now 17-3 overall and 8-1 in conference play.)

Below we catalog some of the top reactions from notable college hoops experts. (Disclaimer: everyone is buzzing about Wagler.)

Experts react to Illinois' victory, Keaton Wagler's outburst

Jan 24, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers.

HUGE win for the Illini

Keaton Wagler's 46-point performance today at Mackey Arena is the most points scored ever by a freshman in Illinois history.



An incredible victory for the Illini on the road without Kylan Boswell. https://t.co/RfY53uQEPD — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 24, 2026

Instant Illinois hoops lore

46 for Wagler.



Legend. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) January 24, 2026

ESPN's Jeff Borzello saw what we saw: Keaton Wagler doing it all

FINAL: No. 11 Illinois 88, No. 4 Purdue 82. In West Lafayette.



No Kylan Boswell, on the road, against a Purdue team coming off a loss.



Didn't matter -- Illinois had freshman Keaton Wagler:



46 points

4 assists

13-17 FG

9-11 3PT

11-13 FTpic.twitter.com/ZUVJJz8Qfl — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 24, 2026

Keaton Wagler's 46 points is the most an individual has EVER scored in a road win over a top-10 opponent in AP Poll history, per ESPN Research. https://t.co/XY4a2oQZXw — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 24, 2026

Jeff Goodman putting Keaton Wagler's performance in rare air

Illinois freshman Keaton Wagler with one of the GREATEST college basketball performances of all-time:



- 88-82 WIN AT MACKEY

- 46 points

- 13-of-17 FG

- 9-11 from 3

- 11-13 FT

- 4 assists — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 24, 2026

No Kylan Boswell? No problem

Illinois was without Kylan Boswell and just went into Mackey Arena and beat a Purdue team coming off a loss at UCLA.



The Illini have a star in freshman Keaton Wagler. https://t.co/8kqiveiJtG — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 24, 2026

Wagler evolving before our eyes

I thought this tweet would be relevant for longer than 45 minutes.



Keaton Wagler up to 41 at Purdue with 7:11 still to play and the Boilermakers up 3. https://t.co/2zvYJNkmaY — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) January 24, 2026

3 Freshmen all went for 40-plus today:



Keaton Wagler, Illinois: 46

AJ Dybantsa, BYU: 43

Kingston Flemings, Houston: 42 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 25, 2026

Now, each of these freshmen were spectacular, but only one put up 40 on the road against a top-five opponent and won the game. His name is Keaton Wagler. No, that's not AJ Dybantsa, who was phenomenal but put up 43 on a below-.500 Utah team in a home game. We know, we're nitpicking. But Fran forced our hand.

AJ Dybantsa saw what Kingston Flemings & Keaton Wagler did today and said, “Hold my beer…no wait, hold my bottle of water.” @BYUMBB — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) January 25, 2026

