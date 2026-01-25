College Basketball Experts React to Illinois' Victory Over Purdue
In this story:
Heading into Saturday afternoon, Illinois was the second-hottest team in the country (undefeated Nebraska still holds the No. 1 spot), riding an eight-game win streak, which would be put to the test in West Lafayette against No. 4 Purdue.
Despite all of that momentum, the stars were not aligning for an Illini victory. Veteran guard Kylan Boswell, who is Illinois’ second-leading scorer and perhaps its most valuable defender, suffered a hand injury and was ruled out until mid-February. Purdue was also on the heels of a loss at UCLA. And perhaps no team is more dangerous than the Boilermakers coming off a stumble.
Then, the elephant in the room: Purdue had home-court advantage – which isn’t your ordinary home-floor advantage. Although an Illini win wasn’t a fairy tale, it wasn’t exactly the expectation, either. (The majority of our Illinois on SI staff picked Purdue prior to the contest.)
But while we spent all of our time and efforts focusing on Purdue coach Matt Painter and Boilermakers star guard Braden Smith, and how the Illini wouldn’t be able to account for the ingenious game plan Painter would undoubtedly roll out and the show Smith would put on, one key individual slipped off the radar: Illinois guard Keaton Wagler.
Illinois upsets Purdue behind Keaton Wagler's career night
Our thinking was backwards, though. It wasn’t that Illinois couldn’t prepare for Painter and Smith, but that those two – and Purdue as a whole – couldn’t prepare for the Illini and, more specifically, Wagler.
The stud freshman went off for 46 points on just 17 shots. He hit nine threes, attacked the cup and finished at the rim, connected on 11 of 13 free throws. He found time to notch four assists. With Wagler serving as the driving force, Illinois battled out of an 11-point hole in the first half to climb back in front.
After exchanging buckets throughout the final 20 minutes, the Illini eventually prevailed, securing an 88-82 win to take their ninth in a row and eighth Big Ten victory of the year. (Illinois is now 17-3 overall and 8-1 in conference play.)
Below we catalog some of the top reactions from notable college hoops experts. (Disclaimer: everyone is buzzing about Wagler.)
Experts react to Illinois' victory, Keaton Wagler's outburst
HUGE win for the Illini
Instant Illinois hoops lore
ESPN's Jeff Borzello saw what we saw: Keaton Wagler doing it all
Jeff Goodman putting Keaton Wagler's performance in rare air
No Kylan Boswell? No problem
Wagler evolving before our eyes
Now, each of these freshmen were spectacular, but only one put up 40 on the road against a top-five opponent and won the game. His name is Keaton Wagler. No, that's not AJ Dybantsa, who was phenomenal but put up 43 on a below-.500 Utah team in a home game. We know, we're nitpicking. But Fran forced our hand.
John Fanta, like the rest of us, is just enjoying the show
Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf