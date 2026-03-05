Big Ten Power Rankings: Where Does Illinois Stand as Regular Season Winds Down?

With less than a week until the Big Ten Tournament tips off, the postseason is nearly upon us. But contrary to popular belief, the league standings rarely reflect the actual order of clubs in the conference at any given moment. So we’re here to clear up any confusion with an updated Big Ten power rankings of the top five teams in the league.

Big Ten basketball March Power Rankings: Top five

Feb 21, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg reacts to a call during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

No. 5: Nebraska (14-5 Big Ten)

Outside of Lincoln, the believers tend to be few and far between. But even in light of the blowout loss at UCLA, we’ll firmly place ourselves in the backers' category. This Cornhuskers club is so well-connected defensively and has enough offensive weapons to keep up with anyone in the country. (Remember, Nebraska controlled the second half at Michigan without two of its top three scorers.)

Still, a team has to win games – and Fred Hoiberg’s outfit hasn’t done enough of that recently, which is why the Huskers hold the No. 5 spot in these rankings.

No. 4: Purdue (12-6 Big Ten)

Yes, hypocrisy is one of our favorite pastimes. Purdue, which has lost three of its past four while looking nothing like the preseason national title hopeful it was expected to be, is somehow above Nebraska.

But the Boilermakers – who, it's worth noting, did beat Nebraska on the road a few weeks ago – still have something (or someone) that sets them apart: Braden Smith. Purdue’s defense has been a complete and utter nightmare, but Smith continues to operate as the premier lead guard in the country. (Also, two of those three blemishes came against Michigan and Michigan State.)

No. 3: Illinois (14-5 Big Ten)

Mar 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini players celebrate their 80-54 win over the Oregon Ducks during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Speaking of high-level teams with an inexplicable penchant for losing, Illinois has dropped four of its past seven, including a miserable 14-point bashing by Michigan, which was infinitely more lopsided than the final score reflected.

Regardless, the Illini are a proven product. With the best offense in the country, Illinois can, at the very least, score enough to keep up with anyone (save for Michigan). Defense, though, remains a work in progress. Against Oregon on Tuesday night , that end of the floor was any coach's dream – the Illini held the Ducks to 54 points – but we have yet to see a defensive showing like that against a team playing beyond its conference tournament.

No. 2: Michigan State (14-4 Big Ten)

One of the few players in the discussion with Smith for the best point guard in the game: Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears Jr., who leads the nation with 9.1 assists per game. Between his offensive heroics (he carries a heavy load) and the Spartans’ trademark defense and rebounding, they just find ways to continue winning games.

This weekend, though, a short trip southeast to Ann Arbor awaits Michigan State – as do the mighty Wolverines, who appear as invincible a squad as the Big Ten has seen in some time.

No. 1: Michigan (17-1 Big Ten)

Feb 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May watches the game action during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

What more can the Wolverines do? They have all the pieces – and they fit spectacularly. The loss of L.J. Cason (who tore his ACL in a win over Illinois) is going to hurt, but Michigan has enough firepower to overcome it. Defensively, Dusty May very well may have the three best players in college basketball (Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara).

Offensively, the Wolverines can shoot, they have immense size, they have individual talent and May is no slouch from an Xs-and-Os perspective. A win over Duke would have been nice, but aside from that, Michigan hasn’t flinched in months.