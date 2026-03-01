Brad Underwood Saved Illinois Basketball – But Has He Hit the Ceiling?

Brad Underwood deserves a world of credit for dragging Illinois basketball back to relevance. When he took the job in 2017, he inherited a program that had spent most of the 2010s oscillating between bubble anxiety and NIT acceptance speeches. Since then, Illinois has become a fixture near the top of the Big Ten, stacked 20-win seasons, won conference hardware and – most importantly – restored elevated expectations.

Brad Underwood made a winning promise to Illinois when he became our coach.



Over the last 5 seasons, Illinois has the most combined Big Ten regular season & Big Ten Tournament wins.#Illini | #HTTO | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/ddDAm95bJ5 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 19, 2024

That last part is the key. Underwood hasn't just won games – he has changed the standard. Illinois is no longer trying to make the tournament. It’s trying to matter in it.

And that’s where the uncomfortable conversation starts: it feels like the Illini have reached their ceiling with Underwood, because the part of the job that separates really good programs from national-title programs hasn’t consistently shown up. Illinois is built to win often from November through February. In March, when every opponent is talented, prepared and well-coached, the Illini too often look like a team that needs the game to go exactly according to plan – and a staff that struggles when it doesn’t.

Struggling to beat good teams

Illinois breaking through to the second weekend two years ago was a genuine milestone – the program’s first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2005. In a vacuum, that’s progress. Within context, it also raised the bar. Illini fans aren’t wrong to look around college basketball and think "If we can do it once, why not build a path to a Final Four?"

But Underwood’s tournament era has become repetitive in an unwelcome way: Illinois loses, often before it should, and often in games that feel like they got away rather than games in which the Illini simply ran into an unbeatable buzzsaw.

The list is hard to ignore:



In 2021, Illinois entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed and got bounced in the Round of 32 by Loyola-Chicago.



In 2022, Illinois – a No. 4 seed – lost 68-53 to No. 5 Houston in the Round of 32.



In 2023, it was Arkansas in the opener, another early exit that didn’t feel like a talent mismatch so much as a bad night with no answers.



In 2024, the Illini finally made a run – and then got steamrolled by UConn in the Elite Eight, a loss that was as embarrassing as much it was abrupt.



In 2025, Illinois exited in the Round of 32 again, falling 84-75 to a banged-up Kentucky squad.

None of that means Underwood can’t win big in March. But it does mean Illinois has built a track record of failing to beat teams it's supposed to beat – a fundamental trait of a Final Four program.

If you want to win a national title, at some point you have to step into a gym with another fully loaded roster and take a game from them. Illinois hasn’t done that consistently enough to inspire belief that a title is anything more than a March miracle.

In-game adjustments

This is the part that makes the ceiling conversation feel grounded instead of just emotional or reactionary.

Underwood’s Illinois teams are often excellent when everything goes to plan . When the Illini are in rhythm, assume physical control and the matchup chessboard tilts their way, they can look like a juggernaut. But the deeper you go – in conference title races, in Big Ten Tournament weekends, in the NCAA Tournament – the game stops going according to plan. Opponents take away your first option. The pace changes. You're confronted with a new coverage look. Somebody gets in foul trouble. The ball simply bounces the other way.

Illinois has the best offense in the country: Here’s why 👀



1. Shot medals 🥇🥈🥉



2. European Influence 💶🌍



3. Problem Solving 🧠 IQ 💡 pic.twitter.com/V5Y9mCvZ8T — PGC Basketball (@PGCbasketball) February 5, 2026

Illinois fans have watched it time and again: The Illini don’t counter. They grind. They hope. They wait for shots to fall again. And when the game becomes a one- or two-possession knife fight, Illinois doesn’t consistently look like the team that knows exactly what it wants – or how to force the opponent into dealing with something it doesn't want.

Underwood’s staff structure almost invites this criticism. Illinois literally lists an offensive coordinator and a defensive coordinator on its coaching staff. That can be modern and efficient – delegation, specialization, clear responsibilities. It can also feed the perception that Underwood functions more like a CEO than the kind of sideline tactician who can flip a game in real time. In March, the margins are too thin for someone other than the head coach to be making key decisions.

Michigan was the perfect example

If you wanted one exhibit for why people whisper about a ceiling, it came in Champaign on Friday.

Illinois didn’t just lose to Michigan. The Illini got pushed around at home in a top-10 matchup, while Michigan clinched the Big Ten regular-season title on Illinois’ floor. And the most alarming part wasn’t the final score (84-70) – it was the vibe. The Wolverines dictated the physicality, owned the paint and looked like the more connected team. At no point did the Illini appear to be the team in control.

The Wolverines are excellent, so losing to them isn’t the problem. The concern is what the loss suggested: When Illinois finally faced a roster that could match its talent and size, it wasn't the sharper, tougher, more adaptable team. It looked like the team waiting and wishing for the game to become the kind of affair it prefers.

Raising the program creates a new expectation

Here’s the paradox Underwood created: He rebuilt Illinois so effectively that the fan base can now reasonably demand a path to a national title.



Illinois extended Underwood through 2031 for a reason. He wins. He recruits. He develops pros. He has helped make Illinois a brand again. There is value in that stability – especially in a sport that is getting more chaotic every year.



But stability isn’t the finish line. It’s the start.

Do you want know what coaching is really all about?



Watch Brad Underwood explain why coaches coach.



100% spot on. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/CDfmZCrAEf — Greg Berge (@GregBerge) February 25, 2026

At this point, the question isn’t whether Underwood is good enough to keep Illinois out of the dumps. He has done that. The question is whether he can take the next step – the one that ensures a program doesn’t just win theoretical or advanced-metrics battles but wins on the floor against other great teams, even when things get ugly.

Because if this really is his best roster – and Underwood himself has leaned into that idea publicly this season – then the stakes are even higher. If your best team still carries the same March vulnerabilities, then the ceiling isn’t about bad luck. It’s about identity.

Is Illinois stuck?

Maybe. But “ceiling” doesn’t have to mean “dead end.”

Underwood can change the story quickly with one tournament run, with Illinois wining a game it isn’t supposed to win. That’s the funny part about March – one weekend can erase years of pain. But this season, it might take more than a weekend. To truly flip the narrative, the Illini may need to make the Final Four in Indianapolis.

#Illini Brad Underwood after the Michigan loss: "We are plenty good enough to win a national championship. We weren't tonight."



Illinois falls to 22-7, but will likely be a 2 or 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament still.



The Illini struggled to protect the paint and were cold from… pic.twitter.com/ShJyP7ZxRI — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) February 28, 2026

Underwood raised Illinois to national relevance. That part is not up for debate. Now he’s staring at the part of the job that defines legacies: not just building a one-hit wonder, but building a program that consistently beats other contenders.

Illinois is close. Close is also the most frustrating place to live.