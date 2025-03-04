Illini now

Why Brad Underwood 'Couldn't Be Prouder' of His Illinois Basketball Squad

After a win over Michigan on Sunday, the Illini impressed their coach with their ability to bounce back from a low point

Jason Langendorf

Mar 2, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood yells to his team from the bench during their game against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Just over a week ago, Illinois (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) got the brakes beaten clean off of it by then-No. 3 Duke in New York City, in what amounted to the worst margin of defeat the program had experienced – the lowest point in Illinois basketball history, at least by one measure.

On Sunday, after the Illini's 93-73 win over then-No. 15 Michigan at Ann Arbor's Crisler Center, coach Brad Underwood marveled out how far his guys had come in so short a time.

"I couldn't be prouder of a group of guys than I am with this group," Underwood said after the Wolverines game.

"After New York, it would have been very easy to pitch a tent and say, 'We're done. Don't want to fight very hard.' This group has done just the opposite."

Underwood said the Illini have turned in some of their best practices of the season in recent days, which, of course, is more doable with a full complement of players. A flu bug that ravaged the team has passed, and Tomislav Ivisic (mono, ankle sprain) is healthy for the first time in more than a month. Only Morez Johnson Jr. – albeit a significant contributor – remains on the shelf (broken wrist).

"Nice to be able to practice," Underwood said, "[and] just get the energy back in practice that allows you to improve and get better."

Having finally had the opportunity to implement certain key adjustments, the Illini – coming off back-to-back wins – appear to be building momentum again as they enter the season finale against Purdue on Friday in Champaign (7 p.m. CT, on FOX).

