Best Social Media Reactions From Illinois Basketball's Upset of No. 15 Michigan
Illinois (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) headed into Sunday afternoon’s matchup in Ann Arbor coming off an 81-61 win over Iowa earlier this week, though still just 6-8 in its last 14 games and facing a tall task against a tough-minded No. 15 Michigan (22-7, 14-4 Big Ten) squad.
And after a nationally televised 110-67 routing at the hands of No. 2 Duke just over a week ago, and with the memory still fresh in the minds of those across the college basketball world, it’s safe to say the once highly thought-of Illini came into the Crisler Center with mild expectations.
But after carrying a 31-30 lead into halftime, Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s squad put its foot on the gas and authored arguably its best single-half offensive performance of the season, scoring 62 points after the break en route to a 93-73 statement victory over coach Dusty May’s club – and the ninth straight win for Illinios over Michigan.
And, per usual with an upset in the Big Ten – particularly one delivered in such convincing fashion – a tidal wave of reactions crashed across social media in the aftermath. Here are a few of the best of them:
ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg pointed to Illinois’ high ceiling, which was on full display on Sunday afternoon:
CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli attempted to put in perspective just how much time has passed since the Illini’s last loss against the Wolverines:
While CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein couldn’t hold back from his usual Illinois basketball catchphrase, he also channeled Al Pacino to tell the country that he’s buying back stock on the Illini heading into March:
Sean Harrington, a former Illini guard turned ESPN analyst, just wants the Big Ten to schedule Illinois vs. Michigan as often as possible:
And the Big Ten Network pointed out Illinois’ high status as just one of four teams to pull off one pretty remarkable feat: