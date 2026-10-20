Brad Underwood Quotes to Know After Illinois' Exhibition Win Over Cincinnati

After Illinois took down Cincinnati 105-96 in its first exhibition matchup of the 2026-27 season (two more remain on the docket), Illini coach Brad Underwood addressed the media.

Underwood identified a few standouts, addressed the defense and, of course, offered an in-depth evaluation of his favorite topic: rebounding. Here are his quotes to know, followed by our thoughts:

Brad Underwood loves the Quentin Coleman-Ethan Brown duo

“I thought our freshman backcourt was outstanding for the first time out,” Underwood said. “I thought Quentin [Coleman] settled into the game, especially in the second half. I thought Ethan [Brown] was tremendous, and I think they both have room to grow on the defensive side.”

Coleman (14 points, seven rebounds and eight assists) is the goods . Brown (15 points and five rebounds), meanwhile, was sort of an unexpected plus – although Underwood did hint at his upside over the summer . And Underwood's final thought came as no surprise: defense, especially off the ball, is typically an area of improvement for most freshmen.

Brad Underwood analyzes Quentin Coleman’s exhibition debut

“I thought he made really good decisions at times, and I thought he made a couple [of] really poor decisions,” Underwood said of Coleman. “That’s the life of the ups and downs with a young guy. But I thought our spacing was really good in the first half, and he made great reads – and then he has the ability to go finish those.

“I think one thing we’re trying to do with Q is go shoot that step-back three. His ability off the bounce to get to the rim was pretty good. So I thought that opened up in the second half.”

There isn’t much Coleman can’t do offensively. He was elite in drive-and-kick situations, hitting his Illini marksmen for wide-open jumpers – which they often cashed out.

He also got to the rim and finished it himself on other occasions. And he did show off that step-back triple late in the second half. (Side note: if Underwood is encouraging the step-back three, Coleman must be one heck of an off-the-dribble shooter).

Brad Underwood impressed with Stefan Vaaks’ Illini exhibition debut

“I like the rebound he got late,” Underwood said of transfer Stefan Vaaks. “His best practice of the year was a practice he was 2-for-11. It was two or three days ago, and he was really good. He was really dialed in defensively. He’s rebounding. He’s making winning plays. I think those are all that we’re still trying to figure out things on the offensive side because he is such an elite shooter, where to get him opportunities.

Illinois guard Stefan Vaaks (7) drives to the rim during the Illini's 105-96 exhibition win over Cincinnati on Saturday. | University of Illinois

“But you can see he is a bull downhill. And those are the things that he can play off with his jump shot. So, all in all, I was very pleased with him. He’s trying really hard. He’s a great competitor. The defensive side, the rebounding, the intangible things that help you win a game – he’s growing in all [of] those areas.”

The Vaaks storyline isn’t changing anytime soon . We aren’t concerned with his offense. That’ll take care of itself (assuming he isn’t routinely forcing ill-advised jumpers). Defense and rebounding are the areas to watch with Vaaks.

But based on Underwood’s comments – and let’s remember the high standard he holds his players to when it comes to effort on D and the glass – Vaaks is trending in the right direction.

Why the Illini defense wasn’t firing on all cylinders at Cincinnati

Dec 9, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We didn’t scout," Underwood said. "We talked personnel, but we didn’t talk X’s and O’s, what we were going to do in coverages. It was just our base. A lot to grow with, and a lot to be pleased with. But I think we’ve got some things to figure out, and especially personnel-wise. I think we can really cause some problems with some switching and doing some other things.”

Based on the box score and yet another offensive eruption from an opposing guard – remember how common those were last year? – there didn’t seem to be “a lot to be pleased with." At the same time, there doesn't seem to be a great deal to fret about .

And as Underwood said, Illinois has the personnel. Defense shouldn’t be a problem in 2026-27. But it would be nice if it were more than just passable – especially because it certainly can be.

Brad Underwood unhappy with Illinois’ rebounding effort at Cincinnati

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood motions to his team during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Dec. 9, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Well, we didn’t go in the first half,” Underwood said. “Our go rate in the first half was atrocious. Ethan did that. For us to be a good team and get where we want to go, we have to be 40 percent on our misses trying to get those back. And our go rate has to be about 80, 85 percent. We have to be much more consistent in that.

“Then I think they had one possession where they have five offensive rebounds, five shots, four offensive rebounds in one possession in the second half. That can’t happen. We were a little bit tired. Ball hit [Andre Stojakovic], rolled out of bounds. Ball hit [Tomislav Ivisic], we didn’t secure it. That stuff can’t happen. And we have to be much more dynamic, much more tougher in those moments.”

Illinois got back 40.6 percent of its misses against Cincinnati (13 offensive rebounds on 32 missed shots). That number met Underwood’s goal. Still, he isn’t satisfied.

And why should he be? Illinois has the size to push that number higher. Just as importantly, the Illini need to be better on the defensive glass. The Bearcats snagged 12 offensive boards of their own. No team should be cracking double digits in that category against Illinois.