Is Freshman Guard Ethan Brown Illinois Basketball's Next Big Surprise?

The initial scouting report on incoming Illinois freshman Ethan Brown: positional size and shooting. A 6-foot-4 backcourt player with lead-guard ability. Shoots the cover off the ball. Deep range.

With that coveted combination, Brown is theoretically the ideal Brad Underwood recruit. But Brown isn’t just a one- (or event two-)trick pony. Although he’s a big guard and a deadeye from deep, characterizing Brown as just a “sharpshooter” would be an injustice.

He’s also a gifted facilitator – which he showcased often in high school. But what may have been most overlooked when it comes to Brown is an entirely separate facet of his game, one that speaks to a bonkers upside : his athleticism.

Brad Underwood raves about freshman guard Ethan Brown

“He’s extremely quick, extremely athletic,” Underwood said of Brown on Tuesday. “He’s a great passer. I think that his ceiling is extremely high. I think he’s getting adjusted, as most freshmen are, to the weight room, the speed of the game. But, again, he’s been very, very good. I like his competitive spirit, and then his speed and his athleticism have been a real positive for us.”

Illinois is very deep – yet again. But the lone area where the Illini may need some additional bolstering is the backcourt. The frontcourt, spearheaded by the trio of David Mirkovic, Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic, is in safe hands. And the wing unit will be manned by the experienced pair of Andrej Stojakovic and Jake Davis.

But while Quentin Coleman and Stefan Vaaks will likely serve as the starting guards for the Illini, is there a backup guard ready to embrace the reserve role and lead the charge for Illinois' second unit? It could be Brown. And based on Underwood’s early-summer praise, it very well may be him. Bare minimum, he will almost certainly get a crack at that role.

With his shooting – a skill that often translates to the college level without a hitch – Brown will offer immediate value, regardless. And any previous concerns about his defensive ability should be quelled. Between his size and the athletic tools Underwood referenced, Brown shouldn’t just survive on that end – he may even thrive.

In other words, the floor is already high for Brown – even in Year 1. And if his quickness and speed allow him to become a true downhill threat at the college level (and there's an off chance he already is), then the Illini may have yet another unexpected star on their hands.

At the end of the day, though, it’s impossible to accurately predict a freshman’s impact or how their game will translate in real action – especially decision-making, poise and mental attentiveness – until the season begins. For now, we can only rely on the measuring sticks we've got.